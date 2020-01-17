MARIN, TN — Murray State women’s basketball traveled to UT Martin for part three of a four-game road trip on Thursday evening. Despite a strong start from the Racers, the Skyhawks were able to defend their home floor at the Elam Center with a 98-56 victory in Martin, Tennessee.
The Racers found themselves trailing 17-13 at the first media timeout, but saw a strong performance out of the gate from Lex Mayes, who knocked down a pair of triples in the first six minutes of action.
Mayes continued to have the hot hand, tallying 14 first-half points on 5-6 shooting from the field, but Murray State faced a 53-26 deficit at the halftime break. Alexis Burpo also collected 12 rebounds through the first 20 minutes of the contest.
UT Martin utilized the momentum in the second half and never looked back, pulling away from the Racers to secure a 98-56 victory while improving to a perfect 5-0 in the OVC.
Despite the defeat, Murray State saw an impressive performance from Lex Mayes, who led the Racers with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, while tying a career high with five three pointers in the competition. Alexis Burpo also filled the stat sheet, matching a career high with 14 rebounds for the second-straight game to go along with six points and five assists.
The Racers return to action on Saturday when they travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a meeting with the Redhawks to close their four-game road trip. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
