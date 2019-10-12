COOKEVILLE — Murray State women’s soccer traveled to Tennessee Tech for an OVC contest against the Golden Eagles in their lone game of the week on Friday evening. The Racers, who entered the match riding a five-game winning streak, would endure their first conference defeat of the season, falling to the Golden Eagles 3-0 at Tech Soccer Field in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tech opened the scoring when they found the net in the eighth minute after Rachel Blow took a shot from the right wing that glanced off the inside of the far post to give her side a 1-0 lead in the early stages of the competition.
The Golden Eagles would then tack on one more in the 16th minute when Kendall Powell’s header doubled the TTU lead off a cross from Rachel Blow.
As the game approached halftime, the Racers began to build momentum with a number of attacking chances, the best of which came when freshman Lilly Strader hit the crossbar less than three minutes before the break.
Through the first 45 minutes of action, the Racers were outshooting their opponent 4-3 overall, while having earned four corners to the Golden Eagle’s zero, but found themselves trailing 2-0 at the midway point.
Murray State came out strong in the second half, creating an early chance off a free kick opportunity when Abby Jones snuck a ball in behind the TTU defense to senior Miyah Watford, but the Racers remained scoreless while still facing a two-goal deficit.
The Racers would go on to create a plethora of scoring opportunities in the final stages of the game, as Emma Heise and Saraya Young landed shots on target in the 78th and 80th minutes respectively, but Murray State would fail to make its mark on the score sheet.
The Golden Eagles delivered a dagger with one final goal in the 84th minute when Kendall Powell’s second score of the day sealed a 3-0 victory for Tennessee Tech.
The Racers outshot TTU 18-8 overall (9-5 on target) in addition to earning five corners, while not conceding a corner defensively through the entire contest. Murray State would be held scoreless for the first time since September 15th against Missouri State, and now find themselves in a tie with Southeast Missouri at the top of the OVC table.
“Credit to Tennessee Tech…they defended and deserved the result. They limited us to shots from distance and services in the box, and we didn’t capitalize on anything. They scored three goals that were maybe against the run of play, but that’s soccer for you – you have to finish your chances. We had some good individual performances, especially from some the younger players, but we have some things to fix and we’ll do that in the next week,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
Murray State (8-6, 5-1) will return to action next Friday when they close their four-game road trip in Jacksonville, Alabama against Jacksonville State.
