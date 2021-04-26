MURRAY—The Murray State Racers baseball team (20-16, 11-7 OVC) honored its late former head coach Johnny Reagan by wearing #36 and were referred as the Thoroughbreds, the nickname they were known as during Reagan’s tenure, and in front of many alumni on alumni weekend.
On Johnny Reagan Day, the Racers swept the visiting Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-24, 7-13 OVC), 6-3 and 10-8.
Bryson Bloomer stayed red-hot and saw his season batting average climb from .278 to .296. He had another huge night, going 5-9 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Slunder and Jacob Pennington finished the day with multiple hits in each game with Pennington hitting his first career home run as a Racer going 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in game one.
Game One – MSU 6, EKU 3
Murray State jumped on the board early, putting up single tallies in the first two innings before the Colonels used two home runs, a solo shot in the third and a two-run homer in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead.
The one-run deficit wouldn’t last long as the Racers matched with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the sixth. Bloomer led off with a double and an RBI double from Ryan Perkins even the game at three.
Following two Colonels pitching changes in the inning, David Hudleson, who has been red-hot for the Racers at the plate, now with seven hits in his last five games, including two multi-hit games, gave Murray State a 4-3 lead with an RBI single.
Murray State added two more for good measure in the seventh and eighth and would go on to win it 6-3.
The defense was spectacular behind Jack Wenninger as Bloomer and Hudleson flashed the leather all game to give the freshman his fourth win of the season.
Game Two – MSU 10, EKU 8
The Racers did their scoring early and often in game two putting up all ten of their runs through the first four innings.
Eastern Kentucky’s starter Louis Davenport III had command issues as Jake Slunder came home twice on wild pitches, including scoring all the way from second base on one.
Jordan Cozart extended the Racers lead to 5-1 with his thirteenth home run of the season, tied for sixth in the nation.
After Eastern Kentucky cut it to a two-run game, Murray State posted four runs in the third. Tanner Booth hit a sac fly and with two runners on, Hudleson bunted to the pitcher who threw it into right field, allowing two more runs to score and Hudleson to reach third base. He then came home on a wild pitch, making it a 9-3 game.
Brock Anderson hit a no doubter to right center to bring the Racers’ run tally to ten.
The score held 10-3 until the eighth inning when EKU’s Caleb Upshaw hit a solo home run. The Colonels tried to mount a comeback adding a three-run homer in the ninth and another run but Racers’ closer Connor Holden came in and shut down the EKU’s hopes.
Holden earned saves in both games of the doubleheader, his fifth and sixth of the season.
Cade Vernon started the game going three innings before giving way to Jake Jones who threw four complete for his fifth win of the year.
Game Three- MSU 7, EKU 3
Following a rain delay, the Murray State Racers baseball team (21-16, 11-7 OVC) defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-25, 7-14 OVC) to sweep the series, 7-3, on Alumni Weekend.
With the sweep, Murray State improves to second in league play while Eastern Kentucky sits at the bottom of the OVC.
Sam Gardner put together his fourth-quality start in a row, going seven innings and tying his career-high, nine strikeouts, for the third time this season. He allowed only two runs on six hits to set the tone for the Racers.
Bryson Bloomer and Jake Slunder paced the offense this weekend as each finished the series with multi-hit performances in all of the games.
Murray State tied a program record with three triples in the game seeing Slunder hit his third of the season, Jacob Pennington his first career and Ryan Perkins his first of the season.
The Racers were outhit by the Colonels 8-7 but used the wet field conditions to their advantage as EKU made four errors in the game.
Bloomer drove in the Racers first run in the bottom of the first and never trailed the rest of the game.
Murray State put up picket fences in the third, fourth and fifth.
Eastern Kentucky pulled within two, getting one run back in the top half of the fifth on a solo shot and the other on an RBI single in the seventh.
In the bottom half of the inning posting three runs. Two runs came home after the Colonels’ left fielder slipped in the outfield and Ryan Perkins raced around for his fourth career triple.
EKU added one more in the eighth but Jacob Pennington came on to close the game out for the Racers and shutdown the threat.
The Racers will travel to Southern Illinois for a midweek game against the Salukis. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.