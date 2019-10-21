MURRAY — The first home meet ever for the Murray State men’s and women’s cross country teams was a success as both teams took first place on a challenging course at Miller Memorial Golf Course, defeating OVC rivals Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, and UT Martin, as well as Bethel.
For the women, Emma Graf led the Racers in the 5K with a time of 19:36.7 to finish fourth overall. Dani Wright (20:17.7), Katelyn Gilbert (20:43.2), and Morgan Vosler (20:44.5) placed seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, while Hilary McAdam ran 21:07.9 to finish 11th and to give the Racers a total score of 35, 22 points clear of second-place Tennessee Tech.
The men ran an 8K and were led by Caleb Kawasaki who ran a time of 26:45.1 to finish fifth overall. Zach Balleau was not too far behind in seventh place with a time of 27:43.1. Meyer Makemson (28:04.4) was third for the Racers with a 12th-place finish while Christian Slone was two spots behind him with a time of 28:14.7. Tyler Bradley rounded out the scoring for MSU with a time of 28:43.8 to finish 17th overall and give the Racers 29 points, 20 points ahead of Bethel.
The next time the Racers will be in action will be for the OVC Championship in Edwardsville, Illinois on November 2. The women will race at 5:30 p.m. while the men will follow at 6:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.