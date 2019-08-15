MURRAY — Two Murray State athletic teams were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference with Team Academic Achievement Awards, Wednesday by the league office.
The Racer football and softball teams received the honor, which is presented annually in each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 GPA or higher.
It is the second straight season the softball team has earned the award while the football team is honored for the first time in program history. This also brings the total number of team academic achievement awards for Murray State up to 21 in the 15 years of the award, led by women’s golf with five. The Racers have had at least one team recognized in 11 of the 15 years, including a department-high of three in 2007-08 and 2014-15.
Earlier this week, 18 football and 20 softball student-athletes were named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. In addition, football’s James Sappington and softball’s Amber Van Duyse and Danielle Walls were each awarded the OVC Medal of Honor for having a perfect 4.0 GPA.
