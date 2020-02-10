NASHVILLE, TN — Jason Holliday’s steal and Tevin Brown’s dunk ended a winning effort for the Racers on the road at Tennessee State 73-65 and gave them sole possession of first place in the OVC.
At one point in the first half, they trailed by 9 points and rallied back. Then, once they got the lead they were able to extend it to as much as 12. Still, TSU never went away and the Racers were able to survive the comeback attempts by the Tigers time and time again.
Brown played huge down the stretch and ended the game with 28 points. It was a tremendous effort from the sophomore who had to rotate into the point guard position after DaQuan Smith fouled out with about five minutes left to play. He willed the Racers to the win.
“At the beginning of the year I did a lot of that (playing point) and I do a lot of that at practice,” Brown said. “It’s just the preparation we go through and gets us set up for moments like this.”
After a loss on Thursday, the Racers were still in first place, thanks to an Austin Peay loss to this Tennessee State team, and headed into the game with the Tigers the Racers were aware of the fact that the Governors had lost to Belmont. The win put them in sole possession of first place in the OVC standings and it took tons of grit and determination to take down the Tigers.
“I thought their response coming off of Thursday’s game was outstanding,” McMahon said. “I thought it was a high-level game, maybe a little choppy with some of the fouls, but I thought both teams really fought their guts out.”
With about a minute to play, the Racers had to face a very athletic and organized press from the Tigers and they found a way to get the ball into the hands of their best player just enough to ice the game away.
“Credit to our players, they really executed against the press,” McMahon said. “We got Tevin free both times when we had to get him the ball there to finish the game, and just I’m just so proud of our guys’ effort. That was a toughness win for us and I thought it was awesome.”
KJ Williams also had a big impact late in the game with a huge sequence that included a steal, an offensive rebound that resulted in a dunk, and then a defensive rebound in the other end, all of which led to the Racers extending their lead at the time to six points.
“He was in and out of the lineup because of the foul trouble,” McMahon said. “I thought he showed a lot of maturity. He really stayed engaged in the game and came back in there late and played with a reckless abandon. He wasn’t scared to foul. He made big plays and the tip-dunk to put us up six was a high-level play.”
Brown finished with 28 points, three rebounds, three assists. Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds. Smith had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Thursday night, the Racers will be at Austin Peay with first place in the OVC on the line.
