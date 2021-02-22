MURRAY — The Murray State Racers (13-10) closed out the 23rd season of collegiate basketball at the CFSB Center Saturday with an 89-62 victory over the SIUE Cougars. The win in Murray means the Racers are 10-8 heading into the final week of Ohio Valley Conference play with a chance to get the best seed possible for the OVC Tournament (March 3-6) in Evansville, Indiana.
Tevin Brown hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead the Racers in double-figure scoring. Justice Hill scored 14 points, while Devin Gilmore added 12 and Chico Carter Jr., added 11.
The Racers began the game with a pair of threes from Brown for a 15-8 lead at the first media timeout. The Racers later hit the Cougars with a 13-0 run to take a 34-14 lead with 6:54 left. MSU led 46-21 at the halftime intermission and eventually built a 35-point lead as their largest of the game.
MSU shot 58 percent from the field on 31-of-53 and 50 percent from the 3-point line on 13-of-26. The 13 threes ties a season-high for the Racers as they also made 13 at home against Jacksonville State (Jan. 21). MSU has seven games this season with double-digit made 3-pointers.
With games next week at Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech, the Racers are in a group of teams that will likely make up the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in the OVC Tournament. JSU is 11-6 and the Racers and Austin Peay are 10-8.
