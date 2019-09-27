MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer will play parts two and three of a three-game homestand this weekend, taking on UT Martin in a rematch of last year’s OVC Championship on Friday, followed by a Sunday afternoon kickoff with Southeast Missouri. Both pivotal OVC matchups will be available for fans to stream live on ESPN+.
Last Time Out:
Murray State cruised to victory in their OVC opener, defeating the Cougars of SIUE 5-0 at home in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers were fueled by a number of outstanding performances, highlighted by Abby Jones’ goal and four assists on the afternoon. The four assists set a new Murray State single-game record, while tying the OVC record, as she became just the fifth player in the OVC to accomplish the feat, and the first since 2017.
The Racers were also guided by Rebecca Kubin’s brace, as she tallied goals in the 13th and 59th minutes of the contest. Senior defender Karsyn Hasch also recorded the first goal of her career after she beat the Cougar goalkeeper with a headed ball in the 37th, while senior Emma Heise put her name on the score sheet in the 66th minute of action.
Freshman Jasmine Rosell made her first appearance in goal for Murray State, logging all 90 minutes between the posts and earning her first win as a Racer. The Stockholm, Sweden native made four saves to preserve the clean sheet in the 5-0 victory.
Entering the Weekend:
The Racers enter the weekend at 4-5 overall and 1-0 against OVC opponents. Averaging 2.33 goals per game, the Murray State offense is off to an electric start as they’ve turned in four three-goal performances on the season.
The Racers are led by senior Miyah Watford, who has collected a team-high 18 points on eight goals and a pair of assists, while Abby Jones has posted 12 points of her own on three goals and a team-leading six assists. Through just nine games in the 2019 campaign, eight different players have scored a goal to lead a potent Racer offense.
Scouting UT Martin:
The Skyhawks enter Friday’s contest at 3-3-4 overall, with a 1-0-1 mark against conference opponents after playing to a scoreless tie against Eastern Illinois, and then earning a 1-0 victory over Belmont in their last time out. UT Martin is averaging 1.4 goals per contest, led by Jill Hildreth who, despite playing just seven games, has recorded a team-high five goals in 2019. 2018 All-OVC goalkeeper selection Erica Myers has consumed all the minutes in goal for the Skyhawks, and has posted three shutouts on the year.
The Skyhawks are the reigning OVC regular season champions after they posted a 9-0-1 OVC record and a program-best 15 overall wins, but have gaps to fill in the new campaign after losing five All-OVC selections (including the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year) from a year ago.
Scouting SEMO:
The Redhawks enter the weekend with the best record in the OVC, posting a 4-3 mark overall, while off to a 2-0 start against conference opponents after earning victories against Belmont and Eastern Illinois to begin their OVC schedule.
The Redhawks are averaging just 1.14 goals per game, but they enter as the only OVC team with a record over .500 after winning four one-goal games to begin the 2019 season.
They are led by Megan Heisserer, who has turned in a team-high seven points on three goals and an assist, while goalkeeper Bailey Redden has logged all 630 minutes between the posts thus far. Southeast Missouri also returns 2018 All-OVC first team selection Esmie Gonzales.
The Redhawks were predicted to finish seventh in the 2019 OVC Preseason Poll after last season saw them finish with a 5-8-5 record overall with a 3-4-3 mark against conference opponents.
All-Time Series:
Friday will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between Murray State and UT Martin, with the Racers holding the series with a record of 14-5-3. Most recently, the two sides met in the 2018 OVC Championship game that saw the Racers triumph with a 2-1 victory in Martin, Tennessee. Despite dropping the regular season meeting with the Skyhawks last season, the Racers have prevailed in five of the last six meetings dating back to 2014.
As for Southeast Missouri, the sides will clash for the 24th time on Sunday, with the series even at 11-11-1. The most recent meeting came last season, when the Racers surged to a 4-1 victory on the road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Murray State has been unbeaten in the last six meetings with SEMO, winning five of the last six with the exception being a 2-2 tie in 2016.
Weather Forecast:
A mostly sunny 83 degrees in predicted in Murray for Friday’s clash with UT Martin. Winds to the east/southeast at around seven miles per hour are also expected. Chance of rain: 0%
As for Sunday’s contest against SEMO, a partly-cloudy 90 degrees will be the expected conditions at kickoff, with winds at seven miles per hour to the northeast. Chance of rain: 20%
