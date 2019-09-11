MURRAY— The Murray State Racers won their third-straight MSU Invitational when they successfully defended their home course with a four-shot win at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers managed their 12th title in the 18th years of the event with a record score of 832, which was two shots better than what the 2005 Murray State posted. The Racers finished with a scoring line of 275-271-284=830. MSU’s second round 13-under=par 271 broke the old single-round scoring mark of 272 by the Racer team from 2008.
The Racers bested runner-up UT Martin, who finished at 830 and second place Southern Illinois at 836.
Dalton Bagwell and Connor Coombs won a spot on the All-Tournament Team with spots in second place and fifth place. Bagwell carded a score line of 65-68-73=206, while Coombs’ line was 70-70-68=208. Austin Knight had a spot in seventh place on scores of 70-69-70=209, while Avery Edwards placed 13th on rounds of 70-64-79=213. Justin Wendling finished 48th after rounds of 80-71-73=224.
MSU’s second team in the field placed 10th on scores of 301-292-290=883.
Freshman Walker Beck impressed in his first event as a Racer with a spot in 17th place on rounds of 73-68-74=215. James Boone placed 26th after scores of 73-71-73=217, while John Buchanan placed 56th after scores of 80-79-68=227. Quinn Eaton had scores of 76-75-77=228 and Carson Holmes had scores of 79-78-75=232 and placed 72nd.
UT-Martin’s Jack Story was the medalist champion on scores of 68-64-63=195. He broke the individual scoring record set in 2005 by Tennessee Tech’s Scott Stallings who had scores of 68-63-66=197.
