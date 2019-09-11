MSU golf team championship photo

The Murray State golf team posed with their head coach Eddie Hunt (center) and their trophies after winning the first tournament of the season at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— The Murray State Racers won their third-straight MSU Invitational when they successfully defended their home course with a four-shot win at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

The Racers managed their 12th title in the 18th years of the event with a record score of 832, which was two shots better than what the 2005 Murray State posted. The Racers finished with a scoring line of 275-271-284=830. MSU’s second round 13-under=par 271 broke the old single-round scoring mark of 272 by the Racer team from 2008.

The Racers bested runner-up UT Martin, who finished at 830 and second place Southern Illinois at 836.

Dalton Bagwell and Connor Coombs won a spot on the All-Tournament Team with spots in second place and fifth place. Bagwell carded a score line of 65-68-73=206, while Coombs’ line was 70-70-68=208. Austin Knight had a spot in seventh place on scores of 70-69-70=209, while Avery Edwards placed 13th on rounds of 70-64-79=213. Justin Wendling finished 48th after rounds of 80-71-73=224.

MSU’s second team in the field placed 10th on scores of 301-292-290=883.

Freshman Walker Beck impressed in his first event as a Racer with a spot in 17th place on rounds of 73-68-74=215. James Boone placed 26th after scores of 73-71-73=217, while John Buchanan placed 56th after scores of 80-79-68=227. Quinn Eaton had scores of 76-75-77=228 and Carson Holmes had scores of 79-78-75=232 and placed 72nd. 

UT-Martin’s Jack Story was the medalist champion on scores of 68-64-63=195. He broke the individual scoring record set in 2005 by Tennessee Tech’s Scott Stallings who had scores of 68-63-66=197. 

