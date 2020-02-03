MURRAY — With 4:57 left in the first half, the Southern Illinois Cougars were beginning to creep up on the Murray State Racer women’s basketball team. Their 10-0 run to start had set the pace, but the Racers’ lead was cut to 26-25. Murray State called a timeout.
After that huddle, it was almost as if the team came back completely refocused. Murray State went on a 7-0 run that allowed them to once again take control of the lead at 33-25. Before the night was over, the Racers were able to stretch that lead out to a 72-60 victory.
“It wasn’t pretty,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “There were times that we didn’t play good basketball, but there were stretches we played really good basketball.”
The first good stretch occurred as soon as the game began. Lex Mayes opened up with a layup and a three-pointer to put the Racers ahead 5-0. It wouldn’t be until nearly four minutes into play that SIUE was able to score. By the end of the first, it was 23-12. It seemed as if Saturday night’s game would be a blowout.
But then came a period of when the Racers played not-so-good basketball.
The Racers allowed a 13-3 run from the Cougars and nearly lost their lead.
They showed resiliency and Macie Gibson came back in with a two-pointer to stretch it out 28-25. From that point on the momentum was with the Racers. They lead wire-to-wire and by the time it was all over, they had four athletes who scored in the double digits. Macey Turley led with a whopping 29 points. Mayes finished up with 14 points, and Gibson ended with 12. Alexis Burpo had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
“We are now a complete team,” Turner said. “On any given night, anybody can step and do the things that we need to do. We had four kids in double figures. That shows the evolution of us becoming a team.”
That’s led to Murray State putting together a three-game winning streak.
“These kids are really coming along, and a lot of our players have improved,” Turner said. “That’s part of the reason that we’ve been successful through the last three games. We were really stagnant there for a long time, but we’ve finally got the personnel on the floor that can move the basketball.”
Next up, the Racers will travel to Belmont to compete at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
