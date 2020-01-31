MURRAY — It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy, but it was a win as the Racers escaped the CFSB Center with a 73-70 win over the EIU Panthers.
There were testy moments in the game, such as when Daquan Smith crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his ankle in the second half. The arena fell dead silent and Tevin Brown looked emotional as he stood there watching Smith roll on the ground in pain while clutching his left ankle. Luckily the injury appeared to be minor after Smith got attended to by the training staff and was able to return to the game, much to the delight of Brown and head coach Matt McMahon.
“I was glad he came back,” Brown said. “I thought he really hurt himself like he did previously last season. I was just glad to see him come back out onto the court.”
“I was scared to death for him,” McMahon said. “From the reaction, my first thought was that he was probably done for the season. I didn’t know what he had done, but he’s a tough kid. Credit to him for getting over there, and trainers and doctors for making sure he was good to go and I thought he came back in and gave us some big minutes, but you see that sometimes, an injury like that. It was scary and I think it took the steam out of our team.”
When you look at the stats, it’s not readily apparent that the Racers won the game. They were outworked on the boards, giving up 22 offensive rebounds. They were outshot, thanks to those offensive boards, 71 to 48. They had more turnovers with 12 to the Panthers eight.
Then you look closer and see the numbers that led to the win. The Racers shot 50% from the floor while the Panthers shot 39% and the Racers were able to hit seven three’s to just four for EIU.
“I thought our effort was outstanding defensively,” McMahon said. “You have to be disciplined defensively. Josiah Wallace is all-league for a reason. Mack Smith has been a three-year starter there that’s had a great impact on their program. I think you saw George Dixon and what he’s brought to their team and their frontcourt. He’s been playing fantastic the last 4-5 games.”
As good as the effort was, McMahon still couldn’t get over the fact that his team gave up 22 offensive boards.
“I thought our defensive effort was awesome, until the release of the shot. Then we turned and watched and hoped it would fall in our laps and rebounding doesn’t work like that. Those rebounds got to whoever wants it the most and just from my first glance watching it live I felt Like EIU wanted those rebounds a lot more than we did.”
As the game got tighter in the closing minutes, the effort really picked up for both teams and KJ Williams came away with the sequence of the year to give the Racers ahead by three with just over a minute and a half.
Williams hustled down the court to stop a fast break and came away with the steal as he was falling out of bounds. He was able to sling the ball into Anthony Smith and then had the awareness and hustle to get back to the offensive end, just in time to haul in an offensive rebound and score. McMahon said that he pushes KJ every single day and is hard on him because he knows he’s capable of plays just like that.
“He sprinted 94 feet, got a steal, saved it, and sprinted 94 more feet and chased an offensive rebound and put the ball back in to give us the three-point lead,” McMahon said. “Maybe I’m too demanding, but that’s how I think thew game should be played every possession.”
Brown scored 24 points to pace the offense, and Willams scored 14 with nine rebounds. Demond Robinson added 10 points.
The win moves the Racers to 9-0 in conference play and keeps them on top of the standings. They will play again on Saturday against SIUE and will hold a special ceremony at halftime to retire Ja Morant’s jersey.
