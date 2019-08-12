MURRAY — The Murray State Racers made a sweep of their three-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas Saturday with a 110-78 win over the Commonwealth Bank Giants at Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau.
The trip also included the Racers taking an 89-85 win Friday over Bahamas Select and a 115-61 win over Abaco Elite on Saturday.
In the final game, Tevin Brown scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half and hit 7-of-10 from the 3-point line to lead the Racers who had seven players score 10-plus points. Jaiveon Eaves scored 14, while KJ Williams had 13, Chico Carter and Anthony Smith scored 12 each and DaQuan Smith added 11.
Carter had a double-double when he tallied 10 assists and he ended up only two rebounds shy of a triple-double with his eight rebounds.
Brown had the hot shooting touch in the opening quarter. The MSU sophomore hit for 13 points on three 3-point baskets. The Racers led 29-20 after the quarter ended.
For the three games, the Racers made 50 percent of their shots from the field and 36 percent from the 3-point line. MSU shot 72 percent from the free throw line. MSU held the opponents to 34 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range. MSU assisted 21 times per game and limited their turnovers to 15 per game.
