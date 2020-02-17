BIRMINGHAH, AL — It was a solid effort out of the Racers this past weekend with several top finishes in their last tuneup before the OVC Championships.
The Murray State track and field team opened the Bulldog Open Friday evening in Birmingham, Alabama.
In the first of just two events that took place, Friday, Norma Abdur-Rafia finished second in the 200m with a time of 24.48. Jumyia Denning finished seventh with a time of 24.95 while Kenia Seals was ninth with a time of 25.18.
In the high jump, Meghan Fletcher took first place with a jump of 1.70m. It is the second straight week that Fletcher has taken the high jump crown after winning at Marshall a week ago.
Jessikha Ribeiro and Ashlyn Oren also had top-five finishes in the high jump as they finished third and fifth, respectively, each jumping 1.65m.
On day two they wrapped up their final regular-season indoor meet of the season.
“This weekend’s meet had its ups and downs and we will use that all to make sure we are prepared to head back to the Crossplex in ten days,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “We got to see some OVC teams that we haven’t run against this year which allows us to see where we stack up. This team has shown they can come together and compete at a high level.”
In the 60m, Kenia Seals ran a personal best 7.52 to finish in fifth place.
Dontavia Howard qualified for the finals in the 60m hurdles and finished sixth with a time of 9.44.
In the 800m, Hilary McAdam finished second with a time of 2:15.18. Amirr Evans finished sixth with a time of 2:18.70 while LaMiah Campbell finished eighth with a personal-best time of 2:19.40.
Emma Graf placed fifth in the mile with a time of 5:18.01, also a personal best.
Dani Wright ran a personal-best time of 10:40.94 in the 3000m to finish fourth. Kristin Dent (10:53.15) and Morgan Vosler (10:57.70) also set personal records to finish sixth and eighth, respectively.
In the 4x400m relay, the team of D’Myia Thornton, McAdam, Campbell, and Rachel Hagans finished second with a time of 3:50.05.
In the long jump, Hagans jumped a personal-best distance of 5.74m, the third-best jump in the OVC this season.
Brooke Misukonis was sixth in the pole vault with a height of 3.50m. Jenna Pauly also vaulted 3.50m to set a personal record and finish seventh.
Destiny Carey finished third in the shot put with a distance of 13.89m while Jewel Wagner finished fourth in the weight throw with a distance of 16.49m.
Next up for the Racers is the OVC Indoor Championships back at the Birmingham Crossplex on February 26-27.
“We look forward to seeing everyone put it together so we can represent our university as it should be at OVC,” continued Kiesler. “We hope we can respect the tradition that everyone before us has created.”
