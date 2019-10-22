MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team finished its run at the Cardinal Cup at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky on Sunday.
Raeysha Surendran placed 45th on scores of 72-79-78=229, while Sarah McDowell came home with a 70th place showing on scores of 78-78-79=235. Ana Garcia Picchi finished 75th on scores of 80-80-79=239 and Payton Carter placed 86th on scores of 80-84-80=244. It was a 93rd place finish for Eliza Kho on scores of 81-88-84=253. Lucila Puente Rodriguez was in the event as an individual and had scores of 80-86-81=247 and placed 91st.
The Racers carded rounds of 310-321-316=947 and placed 17th.
Host Louisville was the winner at 868, while Kentucky (876), Campbell (877), Washington (882) and Kansas (886) made up the top five.
Sera Tadokoro of Kansas was the medalist winner on scores of 71-69-68=208.
The UL course played to a yardage of 6,393 and to a par of 72.
With the fall portion of the 2019-20 season in the books, the Racers will get their spring season going (March 1-3) at the Kiawah Island Intercollegiate in South Carolina at the Kiawah Island Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.