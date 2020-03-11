MURRAY — The Murray State softball team finished 1-4 at the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against some top-tier competition.
On Friday, they lost a pair of games. The first, 8-0 against Missouri State, and the second 7-3 against #14 Oklahoma State.
The Racers experienced a slow start offensively at the Mizuno Classic, as they were blanked by Missouri State in the first game of the day. The Bears would open the scoring in the first with an RBI single from Kelly Metter, before doubling their lead in the third when Olivia Krehbiel drove in another as Missouri State led 2-0 after three complete.
After adding a run in the fourth frame, it would be Metter once again doing the damage with a two-RBI single in the fifth and another RBI single in the seventh when she drove in a run with her fourth hit of the day. A three-run seventh overall concluded the scoring as the Bears earned an 8-0 victory over the Racers.
For Murray State, Lindsey Carroll, Abby Shoulders, and Alie Kennedy collected hits in the contest while Kennedy also drew a walk to reach base twice in the ballgame.
They bounced back with a win over Missouri State on Saturday 8-0. Murray State was the first team on the board when they put together a two-run second inning from back-to-back two-out doubles by Lily Fischer and Jenna Bleiberg.
Fischer found herself at the plate with another run-scoring opportunity with two outs in the fourth and delivered once again – driving in Shoulders to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the circle, Jenna Veber continued to work efficiently for Murray State as she retired six-straight Missouri State batters in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Racers took total control of the ballgame in the sixth, adding a pair of insurance runs when Sierra Gilmore and Lexi Jones hit back-to-back solo home runs that gave them the 5-0 lead over the Bears.
With a 5-0 advantage entering the seventh, the Racers were still not satisfied offensively as they went on to add three more in the final frame - beginning with a double steal of home and second that saw Carroll cross the plate. An RBI double off the bat of Kennedy, followed by an RBI single from Shoulders, meant an 8-0 score line in favor of Murray State as the Racers tallied three runs with two outs in the final frame.
The Racers recorded 11 total hits, as Jones, Kennedy, Shoulders, and Fischer each collected two hits apiece to lead the way, while Gilmore and Jones both brought their home run total to six on the year.
Veber earned the win in the circle, working five scoreless innings while striking out three in the outing. The freshman from Oswego, Illinois scattered three hits and did not issue a walk in the contest.
After the win, the Racers were tested again, this time by #6 Oklahoma. They lost to the Sooners 6-1, with the only RBI for the Racers coming via Gilmore when she brought Braundmeier home with a two-out single to left field.
In the final game of the weekend, the Racers fell 5-3 to Mercer. It was an error-filled third inning that led to the loss, as the Racers committed four errors and allowed four runs in the inning. Gilmore hit a solo home run in the first inning, which now gives her seven for the season, but the Racers never recovered from the third inning miscues.
Veber and James both saw time in the circle for the final game of the Mizuno Classic, with just one earned run between the two.
Now, after 23-straight road games to start the season, the Racers finally will get a chance to play at home on Friday. They open up home play with the Racer Classic against Youngstown State at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.