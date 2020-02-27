MURRAY — The Murray State baseball team completed a four-game sweep over Saint Peter’s Sunday afternoon, winning the final game of the series, 13-3, at Reagan Field.
The top of the order for the Racers not only set the table but also provided most of the damage as Brock Anderson and Jordan Cozart went a combined 5-8 with three home runs, seven RBI, and six runs scored.
On the mound, Justin Thomas, Connor Holden, and Jase Carvell pitched 6.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Holden also set a career-high with seven strikeouts in three innings of work.
The Racers jumped out to an early lead in the first on two RBI singles by Cozart and Bryson Bloomer. However, the Peacocks rallied in the third with three runs to take a 3-2 lead after three innings.
After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, the Racers broke out in the fifth with six runs. MSU took advantage of two-run error with the bases loaded to take the lead and then added four more runs on a sacrifice fly from Cozart, a single by Ryan Perkins, and a triple by Wes Schad, the first of his career.
The Racers added three more runs in the sixth as Anderson and Cozart hit back-to-back home runs.
Anderson added on in the eighth as he hit his second home run of the day and fourth of the season just to the left of the batter’s eye in center field.
The Racers will be back in action this Tuesday at Southern Illinois. The game was originally supposed to be played at Reagan Field but has been moved to Carbondale. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
