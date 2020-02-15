MURRAY — With their backs against the wall and no choice but to win to keep their OVC tournament hopes alive, the Murray State women’s basketball team fought through an incredible amount of adversity to overcome the Morehead State Eagles 83-75.
There were about three and a half minutes left in the second quarter when the most unlikely of events occurred. Lex Mayes buried a three-point to put the Racers (12-13, 5-9) up by two and she pointed to Macey Turley to acknowledge the pass, something the team does after every great pass, and the referee near Mayes blew his whistle.
Some confusion set in as the players and coaches all looked on to see what the call could be. That’s when the call was made…it was a technical foul on Mayes for taunting. Needless to say, head coach Rechelle Turner was livid and confused. She approached the referee and asked for an explanation. The whistle blew again and Turner was assessed with a technical foul. Then, just seconds later, the whistle blew one last time. It was a third technical foul and the second on Turner. She was tossed from the game. In a matter of 30 seconds, the game changed completely.
To make matters worse, the Eagles (9-17, 5-9) also were awarded six free throws, two for each technical foul, and they made all six.
For a team that is already battling depth on the court, it was far from ideal for them to face a depth issue on their bench, but with the head coach gone, they turned to assistant coach Amber Guffey to guide them.
“This game obviously was a little different than any I’ve ever experienced in college,” Guffey said. “Being a former player here, I did play against a coach that got thrown out, but I never saw one at Murray State (get tossed). It was good to come out with a win because we needed this win to keep our hopes up for the tournament. If we had lost it’s probably not likely for us to make the tournament.”
Guffey stepped up when the Racers needed her and did a great job managing the game as far as substitutes, calling plays, and talking to her team during timeouts, although she didn’t want any of the credit after the game.
“I didn’t do anything except call plays,” Guffey said. “They are out there playing. I didn’t do anything that Coach Turner wouldn’t have done, except I don’t yell maybe as much as her. I’m not as animated, but she gets fired up, which is good and our players know that she has their back. They wanted to win for her because I don’t think it (the ejection) was warranted but nonetheless, it happened so they wanted to play for her.”
There is some credit due to Guffey though, since she was able to recognize the issues they were having defending in man-to-man and made the call to go to a zone defense. It wasn’t a decision pulled from thin air though.
“They got all of those paint points at the beginning of the game and our guards had a hard time guarding,” Guffey said. “They are just quick, fast and sometimes we struggle against more athletic teams guarding them…That was part of the gameplan. If they are scoring in the paint then we’d switch to a zone, so that’s why we switched and it was a lot more effective.”
The players responded well defensively in the zone and held the Eagles in check enough for the Racers to pull away late.
“We went to zone because they were getting too many open looks,” Turley said. “In our man (defense) we would keep backing up instead of creating walls, so I think our zone made them feel like they were playing in a crowd and that helped.”
Laci Hawthorne added, “I felt like the zone made us collapse it in the middle so it wasn’t as easy for them to find driving lanes.”
Hawthorne and Alexis Burpo both finished with a double-double, 11 points 10 rebounds and 17 points 12 rebounds respectively. All five starters scored in double figures too, with Turley leading the way at 23 points. Mayes had 15 and Macie Gibson had 14 in the win.
The Racers still control their own destiny in regards to the OVC tournament. They know they must win in order to stay in the hunt and their next game is on the road at Eastern Illinois on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
