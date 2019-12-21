MURRAY — Murray State volleyball standout Rachel Giustino was named an All-American Honorable Mention as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Wednesday. She became just the third Racer in program history to be named All-American and first since Heather Norris in 2006.
She was also named to the Midwest All-Region Team as announced by the AVCA earlier last week. She became just the fifth Racer in program history to be named all-region and first since Scottie Ingram in 2016.
Giustino is also just the 14th player in OVC history to be named an All-American and the first since Ellie Roberson of Morehead State in 2012.
The 2019 OVC Player of the Year enjoyed one of the best seasons in MSU and OVC history this past year as she set a new single-season school record with 610 kills. That total is also the most in conference history in the rally-scoring era (since 2001) and is sixth most all-time in the OVC, as well as being the second-most in the NCAA this season.
Giustino averaged 5.35 kills per set, which was third-best in the country this year. She also became Murray State’s career leader in total kills when she recorded her 1,599th kill against SIUE on November 1st and now sits on top with 1,764 kills. The senior was not a one-dimensional player as she was also second on the team with 345 digs and 29 service aces.
Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. There was a change to the Honorable Mention All-American selection process for 2019, which allocated a pre-determined number of 42 players to be honored. The Division I TeamSnap/AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 20th at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet Presented by the NVA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.