MURRAY — Surendran claimed medalist honors at the Chris Banister Golf Classic hosted by Jacksonville State at the Silver Lakes Golf Course in Glencoe, Alabama. The senior carded rounds of 74-66-73 to finish at 213 (-3), which was four shots better than second place. Her performance helped Murray State finish second in a field of 11 teams (which included five total OVC squads). She currently leads the OVC in stroke averae (73.1 through nine rounds).
