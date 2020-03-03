MURRAY — Three years ago, the Murray State women’s basketball team was in the midst of transition. Head coach Rob Cross had left and left a vacancy at the head coaching position. During the final three years under Cross, the Racers only reached the OVC tournament once, so Athletic Director Allen Ward knew exactly who he wanted to turn the program around — long-time Murray High Lady Tigers head coach Rechelle Turner.
After 21 seasons as the head coach of the Lady Tigers, Ward thought she was the perfect fit to take over.
“She’s an outstanding coach, extraordinary leader, a proven winner, and highly respected member of our community. This is a good day for Murray State University and the community of Murray,” Ward said in the announcement in 2017.
“It’s obvious every time I visit with Rechelle that she cares deeply about her players and their development both on and off the court. She’s clearly a winner and knows what it takes to win consistently. Our team will realize that quickly. But they’ll also realize she’s a very compassionate person that wants to develop lifelong relationships with her players.”
Never in a million years did Turner think this would become a reality. In fact, it was never really part of her plan.
Her basketball story began at a young age. She joined a boy’s basketball team because there weren’t any other options.
“From an early age, I always loved ball, really of any kind,” Turner said. “At the time, I lived in Reidland, a small community in McCracken County, and they didn’t have girls basketball at that age, so my stepdad got me on the boy’s team in third grade. So, I was the only girl on the boy’s team in third grade and my love for basketball just blossomed from there.”
That introduction to basketball fostered a passion for the game that grew over the years until one day she realized that she didn’t just want to play, she wanted to coach one day.
So, when her family moved to Marshall County and she got the chance to play under the tutelage of the legendary Howard Beth, she was in the perfect situation to learn from one of the greats.
“I always looked at basketball a little different,” Turner said. “I always thought about the coaching angle and paid a lot of attention to how he (Beth) did things, and how other people did things. I watched a lot of basketball on TV and read a lot of books and everything that had to do with it (coaching). I always knew I wanted to coach.”
Once she graduated high school, she played for the Murray State Racers from 1991-1994. During that time, she had an opportunity to continue building her basketball knowledge.
She played for two different head coaches: Kelly Breazeale for two years and then Eddie Fields for the next two. Under Fields, she led the Racers in assists in back-to-back seasons but all four years the Racers struggled. The lack of continuity took its toll.
“Those coaches (Breazeale and Fields) worked extremely hard,” Turner said in an article on MurraySports.net. “They did their best to recruit. I tend to take up for coaches because if you win ball games, people will say that you have good players. If you lose ballgames, they say you’re a terrible coach. You never see a player get fired, it’s always the coach.”
During her senior year of college, Turner had the opportunity to become an assistant head coach of the Murray High Lady Tigers. It was Jimmy Harrell who gave her a spot as an assistant coach, and during that year, the Lady Tigers reached the regional championship game but came up short in the finals. Following the conclusion of the season, Harrell decided to retire, which left an opening for a young and talented coach to take over the reins.
“The job came open and I interviewed for it and I got it,” Turner said. “So I have been an assistant a total of one year my entire career. At the time, Principal Dan Hampton and Athletic Director Dave Carr, are the ones that gave me the opportunity at 23 years old to be the head coach.”
For the next 21 years, Turner took everything she had learned from Beth and applied it to her team. She started with the fundamentals and built from there, just as Beth would’ve done it.
“There’s no greater person to learn from than Howard Beth,” Turner said. “He was such a fundamental coach. He always said it doesn’t matter what plays you run if you can’t dribble, pass, or shoot; you’re never going to get anywhere. I learned a lot from him and made sure that I took the things that I learned from him throughout those years and implemented them into our program (at Murray High).”
Another big influencer on her coaching style was the late, great Pat Summit. In the history of women’s basketball, there is none greater, so it comes as no shock that Turner learned a great deal from afar about Summit’s coaching practices.
“I read every book that she ever wrote, any article that she was involved in, just soaking up all of the knowledge that she had,” Turner said. “I just truly enjoyed her as a teacher of the game, but I learned through her that it’s not just basketball. One of the things that she said that I take with me every day — ‘They do not care how much you know until they know how much you care,’ and that’s where my development and belief that relationships are the start of all culture (comes from).”
So after 21 years at Murray High, Turner got a call from Ward with an invitation to come in and discuss the open head coaching position. At first, she had no desire to take the job. She was happy where she was and enjoyed what she was doing, so she decided that if any of her requests or questions were met with a ‘no,’ she would pass up on the opportunity.
“I just kept asking God, ‘If this is not where you want me to be, then let there be no ‘no’s’ to any of the questions that I have,’ and there were certain things that I would need if I was going to take the leap of faith to go to the next level,” Turner said. “So I asked all kinds of questions and it was always, ‘Yes, we can do that. Yes, we can make that happen. Yes,’ and I was trying to make up things that he couldn’t possibly say yes to, but I really do believe that I’m here for a reason. God has placed me here to plant seeds and be what I need to be for this program.”
So far she has been everything the program could’ve asked for and more. She led the Racers to their third-straight OVC tournament this season and did so with more injuries and adversity than one team should ever have to face. Win or lose, the Racers will always have the experience of being a part of the tournament this year despite all of the odds stacked against them and although Turner will defer the credit to the players, she herself deserves just as much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.