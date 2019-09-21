MURRAY-- Family Weekend brings in a crowd every year but Saturday night Racer fans outdid themselves. The attendance of 11,921 was the largest crowd in 20 years and the largest Family Weekend crowd since 1998.
The fans brought the noise and the Racers brought the defense. Through a half of play, Murray State had a 31-0 lead, had allowed just 44 yards rushing, and had forced two turnovers. To say the least, they were dominant.
Not to be outdone, the offense kept the foot on the gas from start to finish and the Racers earned a 59-7 win over Morehead State. It was the first time the two teams had met since 1995, and the Racers dominated that one too, 63-13.
"Hats off to the boys, " head coach Mitch Stewart said. "It was a very dominant performance, offensively, defensively, special teams wise...could not be any more proud of the execution that we had in all three phases of the game."
Following the back-to-back games against FBS teams, Stewart said this game shows why they play those bigger and tougher opponents.
"Success breeds success, competition breeds success," Stewart said. "Any time you can go up against people who may be physically more talented than you, or just bigger than you, or whatever the case may be, you have to raise your standard of play. That's what has been so crucial and good and beneficial for us for the past two weeks. When you see that level of play in those games and you see guys playing at that high level of effort and speed an physicality, the great thing is now you have that to compare to for the rest of the season."
It was a banner night for quarterback Preston Rice who passed for four TDs and caught one. He was efficient and effective using his arm and legs at times when necessary.
"The biggest thing I'm proud of that kid about is that he takes care of the football," Stewart said. "This is the fourth week in a row that he's done a nice job of taking care of the football and limiting the dumb decisions and bad mistakes."
The Racers were led in rushing by Rice with 86 yards on nine carries. MJ Fuller was second with 57 yards on 12 carries. Rice finished with one 12 yard reception for TD and 17-24 for 214 yards and four TDs in the air. Murray State also got a big game from wide receiver LaMartez Brooks who finished with five catches, 130 yards, and two TDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.