T-Ball (5-7 ages)
Due to some rescheduling, rainouts, and field availability, this league just got started.In this league, we have some great coaches who have been dedicated to keeping the interest there for their players during the breaks in games. Some of these teams have put in more than 15 hours of practice since teams were drafted in April. The future is looking bright for these future ballplayers.
Current standings:
CW Masonry Inc. 1-0-1
Rent One 1-0-1
The Murray Bank 1-0-1
Whitney’s 1-1-0
Bailey & B Photography 0-1-0
Assured Partners 0-2-0
Coach Pitch (7-8), sponsored by Fire & Ice Heating & Cooling
This league is one of the most competitive leagues we have in Murray. In the final stretch of the season, the race is getting tight. We are potentially looking at a great postseason run from a few of these teams.
With an undefeated record, Neal Aggregate Hauling Services has taken the role of the most feared as they have scored 85 runs this season. However, I wouldn’t sleep on A1 Pressure Wash as they have envisioned themselves as the most dominating force in the league, too.
Keep an eye on the potential matchup between these two powerhouses in the postseason. Not too far from the top is CFSB, who have really hit their stride as they enter this week winning their last three matchups. Coach Scales and Coach Pile give credit to “buckling down on fielding” for their improved play the last couple of weeks. Coming off a recent walk-off win against Thurmond Insurance, Trevor Jones Custom Painting has proven that the season is not over until it is over. Thurmond Insurance looks to bounce back from a tough loss to take home a “W” for their last regular season game. Any team in this league can claim the championship this season. The question is… which team wants it most?
Current standings:
Neal Aggregate Hauling Services 6-0-0
A1 Pressure Wash 5-1-0
CFSB 4-2-0
Trevor Jones Custom Painting 4-2-0
Thurmond Insurance 3-3-0
Brantley Outdoor, LLC 1-5-0
Furches Farms 1-5-0
Aligned Health 0-6-0
Player Pitch (9-10), sponsored by Murray Orthopaedics
These teams have been jockeying all season for the top spot. Fox Ridge seems to be the final boss for teams to overcome. Fox Ridge has dominated on the mound this year. Keep an eye out for Avery Jenkins and Daniel Briedwell as they look to add more shutouts to their memorable season.
Still in the running for first place, Murray Orthopaedics stands with a 4-2 record after having their four-game win streak snapped by Hucks in their last meeting. They conclude the regular season facing Fox Ridge twice.
Varsity Scoreboards have split their four games thus far into the season. With strong play from Cohen Gaines, Shep Finley and the Champion twins, look for Varsity Scoreboards to make the most out of their four remaining games.
Hucks sits in the fourth spot in the standings. However, after facing and winning against second-place Murray Orthopaedics, watch for Hucks to utilize their victory as motivation moving forward.
Futrell Farms is currently sitting at the bottom of the standings, but this team is nothing to worry about. Futrell Farms knows you get the hardware in the postseason, and it is expected they will be ready to take down the powerhouses once the postseason begins. They will look for some of that good, old-fashioned “worst to first” magic. Everybody loves an underdog story!
Current standings
Fox Ridge 5-0=0
Murray Orthopaedics 4-2-0
Varsity Scoreboards 2-2-0
Hucks 2-3-0
Futrell Farms 0-6-0
Player Pitch (11-12)
In our Player Pitch (11-12) league, we have Jim McBee Heating & Cooling taking control of their opponents. With a strong pitching rotation and run support, they have climbed to the top of the standings. Watch for Asa Munsey to continue his dominance on the mound as he has been extremely reliable throughout the season.
Sitting in second place of the league is Aligned Health. This team has fight in them. Aligned Health has struggled with batting in runs when they face off against Jim McBee. Look for them to make their adjustments as we near the end of the regular season.
In third place, FNB Bank has neared their first win a few times this season. They have scored a total of 21 runs this season in four games, which means FNB Bank knows how to get runners on base. Watch for FNB Bank to refocus before the postseason begins.
Current standings
Jim McBee Heating & Cooling 3-0-0
Aligned Health 4-3-0
FNB Bank 0-4-0
Coach-Pitch Softball (7-8)
In one of my favorite leagues, we have a battle for first place between two teams: Zax Custom Screenprinting and Dairy Queen. Currently in first place, we have the “fun and hardworking” girls of Zax. Sitting with a 4-1 record as we enter the final days of the regular season, Coach Houk believes his team’s offensive prowess will lead them to the championship. Zax will be focused on improving their defensive skills before the postseason begins.
“Our girls hit the ball really well, but at times we struggle in the field to make the right play,” says Coach Houk.
Look for these girls to be a problem for any opponent moving forward. In second place, Dairy Queen has come out of the gate swinging. Currently on a three-game winning streak, Dairy Queen looks to close out the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the postseason. The practice-loving team of Coach Farr has proven to their opponents that defense wins championships. Dairy Queen has amassed more than 55 runs this season. Teams must play great defense to beat this hard-hitting team. Coach Farr stated Dairy Queen practices anytime the players request it because she is watching her players develop a love of the game.
In third place, we have the Lady Highrollers currently at 0-5. With the close games in their last two matchups, the Lady Highrollers look to use that experience to finish the season strong! As the regular season ends and the postseason begins, keep an eye out for the Lady Highrollers and their slap-hitting players. This team has the heart and the skills to cause some upsets soon.
Current standings
Zax Custom Screenprinting 4-1-0
Dairy Queen 3-1-0
Lake Highrollers 0-5-0
Player-Pitch Softball (9-10)
In this league we have first year pitching for these ballplayers. This is a great league for these players to learn how to properly throw the ball using the windmill technique. Currently at the top of the standings, we have Hall’s Waste Management on a four-game winning streak. This team is a high-scoring team who is not afraid to keep their opponents scoreless. It will be a tough battle in the postseason as they fight off two other teams at their peak. Ryan’s Law Office currently sits in second place in the league with one game remaining in their regular season. Can this fast and hard-hitting team keep up their winning ways? In third place, Siress Family Electric is at 0-5 for the year. Although winless thus far into the season, don’t let that trick you into believing there isn’t any fun being had out there. Each night Siress Family Electric plays, there are always players staying after to work on their pitching. Players developing that love of the game is simply awesome.
Current standings
Hall’s Waste Management 4-0-0
Ryan’s Law Office 3-2-0
Siress Family Electric 0-5-0
