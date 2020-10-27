MURRAY — Calloway County High School hosted the KHSAA Region 1 Class 1A and Class 2A Championship on Saturday, Oct. 24. Both local schools found success on the course as they competed for spots in the KHSAA Cross Country State Championship to be held in Paris on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Calloway County girls claimed the school’s first-ever Region 1 Championship as a team with a dominant performance. Lady Laker runners swept the top four places in the race on their way to the lowest point total posted in the regional final in the past 15 years. With the win, Calloway earned a berth in the state championship.
Senior Ainsley Smith took full advantage of having the championship on her home course in winning the school’s first-ever individual regional championship. After finishing as the regional runner-up in each of the last two seasons, Smith remained undefeated on the season with a winning time of 20:35.79.
Reese Settle finished as runner-up at 22:18.88. It was the third year in a row a Laker runner has finished as the regions runner-up. Bella Swain was third with a time of 22:26.38 while teammate Brooklyn Smith came in fourth place at 22:30.53 to round out the medal winners from Calloway. Sadie Lilly finished sixteenth to round out the scoring for Calloway. Emma Martin finished eighteenth and Makenzie Price twentieth to close out the performances for Calloway.
Calloway Coach Jonathon Grooms was pleased with the performance. “The girls’ race went exactly as I had hoped. Ainsley just rolled from the start exactly as she has in every race this season,” Grooms said. “The next three did as planned and just ran the whole race together. Bella was really the glue of the group as she helped pace Reese and Brooklyn for us to have that one through four front finish. Sadie really drove it home for us to win big with a sixteenth place finish. I am so proud of these girls and how hard they have worked to have a regional like that.”
In the boys Class 2A race, Calloway County finished in third place as a team to earn a trip to Paris. In the battle for individual honors, Daniel Puckett finished third with a time of 17:45.81. Dominic Cashion was the only other medal winner for Calloway as he came in seventh place at 18:12.17. Eli Maggart placed 18th while Ethan Futrell and David Foote finished 20th and 21st to wrap up the scoring for the Lakers. Nick Caldwell placed 23rd and Carson Bobo 34th in the race.
“The boys ran a solid race, but we came up short of being region runner-ups,” Grooms said. “Trigg County’s pack finished a little higher than we needed for the final team results to go our way. Daniel Puckett ran a smart race. He took a shot at Austin Cavanaugh early in the race and then ran with Trevor Baker the rest of the way. Third is a regional best finish for him, which shows continued improvement year over year.”
In the Class 1A girls race the Murray High harriers finished third in the team competition and punched their ticket to Paris. The Tigers got a huge lift from Jade Green as she ran her best race of the season to finish in seventh place with a time of 24:23.31. Leah Jenkins finished ninth in 25:02.03 while Marlee Riddle was right behind her in tenth at 25:16.85 to finish as medal winners. Kate Chipman and Kyra Shutt closed out the scoring for Murray by finishing in twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth place. Anna Chipman came in 32nd and Cammy Smith 33rd as the Tigers secures their trip to the state championship.
Murray Coach Emily Chipman was beaming with pride after the performance of her young team. “The girls have worked hard and have consistently improved all-season earning them third place. Leading the front of the pack was Jade Green, Leah Jenkins, and Marlee Riddle.” Chipman said. “The girls’ team has a lot of young runners with much promise. I am proud of their individual and team success. But most importantly I am proud of having spent a weird season with them watching them encourage each other and grow as athletes.”
In boys’ action Murray Highs’ hope to qualify for state as a team was severely hampered as the team was without the services of their top runner. Luke Cross, the third-ranked runner in the region, was unable to race due to circumstances beyond his control. The young team gained valuable experience while junior Wyatt Hampton turned in a gutsy performance to claim the final individual spot available for the state championship. Hampton finished in 27th place with a time of 21:15.47. Chase Yearry finished 41st, Cullen Larkin 47th, Thomas Bucy fifty-first, and Alonzo Avila 55th for the Tigers in their final race of the season.
“I’m really proud that we were able to put together a boys team.” Coach Chipman said. “Luke Cross, Wyatt Hampton, Chayse Yearry, 7th graders, Thomas Bucy, Cullen Larkin. We have a young team who already have their sights on next year. Wyatt Hampton finished 27th and qualified for state as an individual. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our/his control, Luke was unable to run today, but we look forward to his many running opportunities in the future.”
