MURRAY — One way or another, Wednesday’s Region 1 Middle School Girls Soccer Tournament title match was the end of the line for host Calloway County.
Unlike some sports that go beyond the regional level, Wednesday’s match with 1st District champion Lone Oak — like Calloway, undefeated before Wednesday — at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex was it for the season. So this came down to a simple question.
“How do you want to remember your season?”
To say the least, it ended with glory for the Lady Lakers as they attacked from the start and never let the Lady Purple Flash breathe in a 6-0 win that not only ended Calloway’s season at 15-0-1 but gave it the regional title for the first time since 2016.
“That was the focus of (Tuesday’s) practice and today’s pregame,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark of how he and his assistants preached about the need for a big start. “When you let a team like Lone Oak (12-1-1) stay around and stay around, they can get a lot of energy and confidence, so we tried to zap that right of them.”
Two goals in the opening two minutes, in front of a large, loud partisan home crowd, seemed to do the trick.
Barely a minute into the match, Addison Jennings scored on a pass from Finley Lencki and that was followed quickly by Jadyn Stark feeding Lencki for the second goal. With about 17:50 left in the first half, Elise Patton let fly with a long shot from the right side that found the target for a 3-0 lead.
The scoring continued about six minutes later when Raylee McClure found teammate Claire Gray in the box, allowing Gray to send a lob over the Lady Flash keeper and into the net for the fourth goal. Then, after the Lady Lakers missed on several good scoring chances, they found the net once more before halftime with Jennings getting her second assist as she found Brayleigh Harrison for an easy score and a comfortable 5-0 cushion at the break.
“That is the best first half you’ve played all season,” Stark told his team after the game. “You’ve had it in you and, tonight, you brought it out.”
However, Stark was singing a different tune at halftime. In fact, it was the same message he had given the Lady Lakers Monday night at halftime of a 7-0 win over 1st District runner-up Paducah Middle, also at Nix. The idea was for the players to treat the second half as if they were trailing, to not take the foot off the proverbial accelerator.
Calloway would only find the back of the net one other time, but it was not from a lack of trying. The Lady Lakers, in fact, had four shots carom off either the crossbar or an upright as they brought heavy pressure to the Lady Flash defense. This also did something else, keep Lone Oak from making offensive runs of their own, specifically from its main weapon, Maddy Leatherwood, a midfielder who was mainly responsible for her team being in the title match after scoring two goals and a penalty kick in a win Monday over a North Marshall team that Calloway defeated only 1-0 in last week’s 2nd District title match at Palma.
Stark also knows Leatherwood’s capabilities very well, being he has coached her on a team with the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association’s club program, The Revolution. However, a Lady Laker defense that only allowed two goals this season was more than prepared.
“We were definitely focused on making sure she didn’t make a lot of runs and get the ball at her feet, and we did a pretty good job. She did, however, break away from us two or three times and almost made us pay,” Stark said of how a Leatherwood drive in the first half created a great scoring chance in which the ball started pin-balling at point-blank range to the Lady Laker goal. That ball was eventually cleared and quickly advanced to the Lone Oak zone.
“She’s the kind of player that can beat you by herself and hats off to her.”
Calloway, though, did finally find the net in the second half as Lencki scored off a cross from McClure, who created several good chances with runs into the box off nice passing from her teammates.
Calloway’s only blemish this season was a tie with South Marshall. Wednesday’s win ends a season in which the Lady Lakers outscored their opponents, 59-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.