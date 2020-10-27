Hicks carries Calloway to regional semis
PADUCAH – Calloway County’s Adison Hicks made sure the Lady Lakers’ second-ever visit to the First Region Tournament, and first since 2014, wasn’t a short one on Monday night, when she cruised to 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-11, 25-23) sweep of First District champion Carlisle County at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Perhaps the purest definition of Yoda’s mantra, “Size matters not,” Hicks -- generously listed at 5-5 -- was particularly effective in the third and final frame, where she notched one of her four aces and seven of her kills.
“Killer,” noted CCHS coach Lindsey Jones.
“She just knows where to put the ball,” added CCHS senior Maggie Fraher, who finished with 31 digs. “An all-around great player. Without her, we’d struggle a little bit. She’s a beast.”
For Hicks, she’s just got a job to do, and it’s something she’s done well in short time, as she came into the contest with 102 kills in 32 sets played (3.19/set).
“I can move to the ball quick,” Hicks said. “And yes, I’m little, but I guess people underestimate that, and they see a little hitter and they think: ‘Oh, well, she’s not going to hit that. She’s not going to get a good hit on it. She’s not going to get a kill.’ And they’re not ready for it. And so, I have to go up and think: ‘No, I’m not tall. But I can jump and put it down.’”
Wrapped around Hicks, Kamden Underwood had five aces and 13 digs, Lillie Thorn had eight kills and 11 digs, and Gracie Friedrich had seven aces.
The Lady Lakers made their biggest statement in the second set, when they turned a 5-1 deficit into a 10-5 lead behind the service of Friedrich. She picked up four aces in the run, while Hicks had two of her kills.
Now, the Lady Lakers get the Lady Blue Tornado on Wednesday at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing into Thursday’s 6 p.m. First Region championship game.
“It’s huge, and a lot of the girls are super excited,” Jones added. “It’s going to be a hard, hard game on Wednesday. We have a lot of stuff to really prepare for, and we’re just happy to be here. We’re playing hard, and we just hope it lands in our favor.”
“We really wanted to prove ourselves to everybody, considering we didn’t get a preseason, and we have been pretty down, and we’ve had people quarantined on and off,” added Fraher. “We haven’t really had our whole team the whole time. We were just glad we were able to have our whole team, and play well.”
For the Lady Comets, Aubrey Wiley finished with four kills, two aces and eight digs, Hannah Draper finished with 13 assists, and Lany Shehorn added 21 digs.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 3, CARLISLE COUNTY 0
Records: CAL 6-6, CAR 10-7-3
