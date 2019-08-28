MURRAY — After full time and extra time, the Lakers and Eagles were still tied and headed to a marathon penalty kick shootout.
With the pressure on and the game on the line, freshman Jude Bazzell stepped to the ball to take the ninth penalty kick of the shootout period for the Lakers.
His shot found the back of the net and that shifted the pressure to backup goalkeeper Manny Morales, who was in the game due to a red card given to starter Landon Houk.
All Morales needed to do was stop the shot from John Perry of the Eagles and he did just that. The Lakers won the inadvertent road district game 2-1 (PK) and picked up a much needed win.
As the game headed to the shootout, Lakers head coach Evan Pierce had his first five shooter already in mind and sent them out to the center circle.
“With PK’s we know from practice and stuff who would be comfortable taking a kick and be able to hit a good ball,” Pierce said.
They also relied on the backup keeper, Morales, to make stops with the game on the line.
“Manny was huge during the shootout,” Pierce said. “He made three saves, two of which kept us in the shootout. Had either gone in, we would’ve lost. I can’t ask anymore from him and it will be huge motivation going into he next few games for him as well.”
Morales will be the starter for the next two games for Calloway after Houk earned the red card late in regulation. The infraction comes with a two game suspension.
Originally scheduled as a home game, the Lakers had to change venues due to some adverse field conditions and it had an impact.
For the girls, who lost 3-2, the change in fields threw them a little out of their rhythm and it took a little while for them to settle in to the game.
“It’s just unfortunate. I don’t want to make excuses but that didn’t help us any,” Lady Lakers head coach Jeremy Stom said. “We get here and we are rushed going through warmups, whereas if we were at home, it’s just clockwork.”
Their game was every bit as physical as the boys’ game and featured some incredible saves by goalkeeper Sunni Clark.
One Grave’s County fan in attendance was flabbergasted by a save made by Clark in the first half and remarked that, “There’s not a single goalie in the rest of Region 1 that would’ve made that save.”
On the play, Clark came off her line and challenged the ball with a player flying at her and the ball popped free towards the center of the box. That’s when Clark did something incredible. Racing back towards the goal she laid out and got just enough of the laser shot with her right hand to deflect it out of bounds.
“She had the athleticism to get back and make a diving save to keep that ball from going in,” Stom said.
The girls rode the bus home with some regrets but with the knowledge that they should’ve beaten Graves and that may be just the motivator they need once the playoffs get started.
Meanwhile, the boys picked up a big district win and they are hoping that momentum can carry over into Thursday’s game against Murray High.
“You need these wins for seeding at the end of the season,” Pierce said. “I thought we played our best game of the season tonight. We just didn’t finish opportunities that we should have, which allowed them to hang around. We will take this confidence into Thursday’s game against Murray and work on keeping the momentum going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.