NASHVILLE, TN — There are several factors that contributed to the Murray State Racers losing to Tennessee State 96-81 and becoming the only team to lose to the Tigers in OVC play this season.
Turnovers, foul trouble, and lack of paint points all led to the Racers coming home with a loss.
The Racers gave the ball away 24 times, and foul trouble led to Macie Gibson and Macey Turley both fouling out of the game with about eight minutes left, and then there was the paint issue. Several times in the game, the Racers settled for a three-point shot instead of attacking inside. Meanwhile, the Tigers were persistent in their attack as they pressured the paint and it paid off. They either scored or drew fouls.
“We weren’t ready to play from the beginning and that’s on me,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “I went over everything in the scout, what we had to do, the energy we had to bring, and I told them, ‘This is not going to be anything like it was at Murray State. It’s loud and they have nothing to lose,’ and they came out and punched us in the face and we took it.”
To counter the low-production in the paint, the Racers hit a near season-high 12 3-pointers was not enough to make up for the team’s lack of success in the paint. They took 37 shots from beyond the arc and just 31 from inside the arc.
“As the game went on they got better and we got worse,” Turner said. “I’m never going to put anything on the kid and it’s on me...I definitely know this put us in a bad spot, but we did it to ourselves.”
It was a tough loss, but the Racers did do a few things well in the game that they can carry over into the next. They outrebounded the Tigers 46-32 and had 23 offensive rebounds which resulted in 26 second-chance points. Still, the 48-28 difference in the paint, coupled with the free throw discrepancy 30-38 for TSU to 15-20 for MSU led to a shocking loss for the Racers.
Alexis Burpo finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Raegan Blackburn had a season-high 16 points. Turley scored 15 and handed out five assists, and Lex Mayes had 14 points. Gibson and Laci Hawthorne combined for 12 points and 17 rebounds.
It won’t get easier next week as they head to Austin Peay with a spot in the OVC tournament still up for grabs. The Racers are still searching for their first conference win on the road this season.
“We haven’t won a conference game on the road this year and that is part of our problem,” Turner said. “We’re not able to get things done on the road and in conference play you’ve got to get things done on the road. You can’t continue to go out and get beat in every away game, but we’ve got a lot of gut-checking to do to try to figure out how we get this basketball team going again. We’ve got six games and we’ve got to fight to the end regardless of what happens.” n
