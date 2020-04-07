MURRAY — Over the weekend, the Murray High family lost a dear friend and revered patron of athletics. Cary Miller impacted the Murray High program in many ways, first as a student athlete with the 1960 MHS football team, which was inducted into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Miller was inducted in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001, the Murray High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
His legacy is one that will forever stand in the history books at Murray High.
There’s an argument to be made that Miller is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the school. He coached baseball, basketball, golf, and tennis, and he is the winningest coach in Murray high history for both baseball and basketball.
A former colleague, Wayne Jackson, said that despite the success Miller experienced, he never really talked about it.
“He would never brag about his coaching accomplishments,” Jackson said. “He really loved his players and enjoyed giving them the credit. I think he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Murray High coaches, along with Ty Holland, John Hina and Rick Fisher.”
He graduated as a Tiger in 1963 and went on to graduate from Murray State in 1968 with degrees in history and physical education.
Upon graduation, he found himself at Trigg County as the head baseball coach. This was where he was in his element. Miller coached multiple sports, like basketball, football, and of course, baseball.
As his coaching career was in the early stages, he made continued trips back to Murray in the summers to pursue a masters degree and coach American Legion baseball. Everything came together just right and he found out that the head basketball coach position was open at Murray High. That led to the start of something special for the Tigers, as he eventually became the baseball coach too.
His first year as baseball coach was in 1978 and that year the Tigers won the first of five straight regional championships, from 1978-1982.
Over the course of his 29 year career, Miller coached 32 baseball athletes that went on to play Division I baseball, finished with a career record of 467-249, and had a run of 11 straight trips to the regional tournament from 1994-2004. He also helped create the MHS Diamond Club for financial and athletic support to baseball programming and assisted in developing the Murray High Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.
When Miller took over as baseball coach, Murray High had not won a regional championship since 1956. He ended up with eight regional titles with the Tigers, and said the bonding with his teams occurred on the yellow school bus used for team travel to and from games and tournaments as a team.
“It was a requirement the team travel together,” Miller said in an interview in 2018, “I often tell people I have gone around the world in a yellow school bus. There was often singing if we won, and silence if we lost. We really developed the unity it takes to be a team on those bus rides. I wouldn’t trade those memories for anything.”
“He was one of the giants in the history of Murray High athletics,” Scott Turner. “You’re talking about sustained excellence in two sports. His teams always seemed to be playing well at tournament time. He’s also continued close ties to Murray High since he retired. Truly a tiger in every way.”
One thing that stood out about Miller was his sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh and it was effortless. It’s part of the reason he had so much success. He found a way to connect through humor.
“He was always making jokes,” Jackson said. “Many of them would be known as “Dad jokes” today. “He had a funny running commentary on life as it was going on. It’s strange to me, but I can’t think of any specific moments or memories right now. Maybe they will come back to me later. I do know that Cary could always make me laugh. That’s the memory that I’m going to hold on to for now.”
Anne Greenfield, current Murray High athletic director, said she remembers times with Miller from when she was a student.
“My fondest memory of him was my freshman year in high school when I was in PE class,” Greenfield said. “He would check roll by putting everyone on the sideline and stopping by every student to chit chat. I was extremely shy at that time and rarely spoke to anyone. He got to me and I wouldn’t say anything. He stared me down until I spoke. I said, ‘Can I go to the bathroom?’ He started laughing. We bonded after that.”
It was this personable approach that made Miller such a great instructor and coach. He truly cared about the well-being of everyone he came into contact with and that sense of humor was the perfect way to break the ice.
“Coach Miller had a sense of humor that was unmatched,” Greenfield said. “He could tell a joke that kept you knee-slapping and bent over double when you were around him.
“He was very knowledgeable about every level of sports. He was known for naming mascots of colleges you never heard of. He had a tricky smile to go along with it.
“I spoke to Coach Miller about a month ago about the Murray High Hall of Fame Ceremony and he was still cracking jokes. I will miss him dearly.”
Over the course of 29 years, Miller became part of the lives of countless athletes and many of them still remember lessons he taught them out on the field.
“He touched the lives of so many kids and when you touch the lives of so many kids, even though you pass away, you kind of live on forever,” Rick Fisher said. “As long as those kids are living. They’ll never forget him. He made a big impact on a lot of kids lives and their futures.”
He had a way of building relationships that made him one the best and Shane Andrus, a former Murray High athlete who played for Miller and went on to play football at the collegiate and NFL level, said that he still ranks at the top of his list of all-time coaches.
“Coach Miller was one of my all-time favorite coaches. I was lucky enough to be around NFL and college coaches my whole life, and Coach (Miller) was just as good at motivating players and building relationships and trust as they were. I still look back and say, ‘High school baseball was the best time I ever had in my sports career,’ and that would not have been possible without coach Miller and coach (Rusty) Back, as well as all the players I was lucky to play with.
“He was a flat out winner. He knew how to coach and put the best players in the best positions to be successful. That is what a winning coach does. He made it fun, competitive, and individually put up with some of my temper flare ups. However, he got me. He understood I was about winning and being perfect in all phases of the game, just like he wanted to be.”
Miller was one of a kind and his approach to the game was unmatched.
“The great thing about coach Miller is he left the same impression on every player he coached that knew where he stood,” Andrus said. “You don’t win all the games in basketball and baseball by not being a special coach. You just don’t. You aren’t inducted into the Kentucky Hall of Fame without being a special person and coach. His legacy will live on with everyone and will always have a special place in my heart.”
One of the last honors bestowed on Miller by Murray High came in 2018 when the baseball field was named after him. Thanks to this act, the legend and memory of Cary Miller will live forever.
Current head baseball coach, Sam Rushing, said it’s an honor to be able to play on the field named after the great Coach Miller.
“Coach Cary Miller will always hold a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Murray High,” Rushing said. “It’s a privilege to coach on the field that bears his name. We all hope to live a life as long and full of service as Coach.”
