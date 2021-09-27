NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Questions about the future of the Ohio Valley Conference increased on Friday when reports that another member school may soon be leaving began to circulate.
The social media site ExtraPoints.com began reporting that Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee will leave the OVC to join the Missouri Valley Conference. This comes a week after Austin Peay, a member of the OVC since 1963, bolted for the ASUN (formerly known as the Atlantic Sun) after its Board of Trustees approved the move with a unanimous vote a few days after ExtraPoints.com began reporting Austin Peay’s pending move.
ExtraPoints.com is reporting that Belmont could make its move to the Missouri Valley official as early as today. No further information was known as of Sunday.
Belmont does not field a football team. Austin Peay, as well as Eastern Kentucky, an original OVC member, and Jacksonville State, which joined in 2003, do play football.
Eastern and Jax State both left the OVC in the spring. If, in fact, Belmont leaves, it will leave the conference with eight member schools, including Murray State. Murray State is also one of six remaining OVC schools that play football.
Last week, in a statement, Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said the university was assisting the OVC with pursuing other schools to possibly fill the void being left by these departures.
Friday, in the wake of ExtraPoints.com’s report on Belmont, Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal issued a statement of his own.
“Murray State University remains actively engaged in a thoughtful and thorough vetting process as it relates to conference realignment. Murray State is a nationally recognized brand and promising discussions about the future of Racer Athletics are ongoing. Whether within or outside of the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State University is considering all options in order to position our Athletics program in a thriving environment and offer a first-class student-athlete and fan experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.