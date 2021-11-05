MURRAY — The Bee Creek soccer complex will be abuzz with activity this weekend as the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association hosts the fourth annual Revolution Fall Classic,
Tournament Director Tim Stark, who was the president of the MCCSA for nine years, said 46 teams from throughout the region will come to Murray.
“They’ll be from places like Clarksville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Paris (Kentucky), as well as more local places like Paducah, Marshall County and Paris (Tennessee),” Stark said of the event that starts Saturday morning and continues through Sunday afternoon. “This is one of two we have every year. We also have a spring one that gets more teams here because we’re really one of the first ones of the season around here and everyone wants to play. With this one, we’re actually one of the last tournaments of the year, but teams still are looking to play. That’s because they love it.”
That last statement is why Stark said the MCCSA’s club program — the afore-mentioned Revolution — and its recreation program are booming. He said those programs attract between 400 and 450 players.
“And I think how soccer has grown nationally is a big reason we’ve seen that growth, not just here but everywhere,” he said, noting the success of the U.S. women’s team, as well as the MLS professional league, which began fielding a team from nearby Nashville in the past two years. “You’re seeing the Revolution program (which plays U-8 through U-16 age groups) grow, but it’s also happening with our rec league, where kids can play as young as 3. Parents love that because it’s an easy sport to play. As long as those kids get a snack and a smile, they’re happy.”
Speaking of happy, Stark said that the Revolution teams are feeling more and more happy these days after competing in tournaments. This was displayed last week at the Kick or Treat event in Bowling Green, where Revolution teams claimed medals in every age division.
“That means they either won or finished runner-up,” he said. “Now, teams see us coming to their events and they’re saying, ‘Oh no! Here comes the Revolution!’”
Stark said that success has gained the attention of the U-11 Kentucky Premier League, which accepts the top teams in the commonwealth to play each other. He said other Revolution teams are also on the verge of receiving this invitation.
“Here’s how well we’re doing ... now, we’re getting players from other places wanting to play for us,” he said. “They see what we’re doing here in Murray.”
Stark also said the Jim Nix Soccer Complex at Calloway County High School will be utilized. Stark said he is assisted by Lindy McManus and Blaire Lencki as organizers.
