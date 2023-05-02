ST. LOUIS — The Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Premier team at the U-18 age level recently competed in the MidWest College Showcase in the Gateway City of St. Louis.
This outfit consisting entirely of players from arch rivals Calloway County and Murray High also showed that something quite potent can form when these teams put aside their differences and join forces. Simply, the Revolution dominated its competition at a highly-competitive event.
Not only did the Revolution win the event, it did so by actually playing at a higher age level — U-19. When all was said and done, the Laker/Tiger team had scored seven goals to the opposition’s none.
More is probably on the horizon for this team as it will be participating in other events this spring throughout the Midwest.
CALLOWAY COUNTY — Alberto Boscaro, Bo Stom, Ethan Carson, Yaman Al-Haija, Zak Stark, Jude Bazzell, Hunter Williams, Kolt Bazzell and Canaan Bazzell.
MURRAY HIGH —Jimmy Kjellberg, Dylan McCallon, Max Rosa, Gavin Harris, Miles Mitchell, Kam Murphy, Nate Wyatt, Nick Clinton and Jack Richey.
