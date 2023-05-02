Revolution U-18

The Revolution U18 team consists of, front from left, Alberto Boscaro, Jimmy Kjellberg, Dylan McCallon, Max Rosa, Bo Stom and Ethan Carson. Back, from left, are Gavin Harris, Yaman Al-Haila, Zak Stark, Miles Mitchell, Kam Murphy, Jude Bazzell, Hunter Williams, Nate Wyatt, Kolt Bazzell, Nick Clinton, Jack Richey and Canaan Bazzell.

 Photo provided

ST. LOUIS — The Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Premier team at the U-18 age level recently competed in the MidWest College Showcase in the Gateway City of St. Louis.

This outfit consisting entirely of players from arch rivals Calloway County and Murray High also showed that something quite potent can form when these teams put aside their differences and join forces. Simply, the Revolution dominated its competition at a highly-competitive event.

