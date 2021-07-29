MURRAY – The Racer Football Alumni Association presented Murray State Football head coach Dean Hood and his team with a $35,000 gift Tuesday to go towards the program’s “Clear The Track” Campaign, benefiting the Murray State Football team. The gift brings the RFAA’s year-to-date giving total to $76,000, while putting the “Clear The Track” Campaign within $300,000 of its original $1 million goal at $705,000.
The RFAA just celebrated four years of operation, during which their generous donors have contributed nearly $200,000 that has gone to directly supporting the Racer Football program with $25,00 of the total contributed going towards the RFAA’s new “Fund For Excellence” endowment, a fund which directly impacts Racer Football.
The RFAA reaches over 700 members, including former players & fans, through its social media channels, reconnecting old teammates and keeping everyone informed of current happenings in the program. The online home of the RFAA can be found at racerfootballalumni.com. The RFAA is a 501c(3) charitable organization.
The original goal of the “Clear The Track” campaign is to provide the Racer football team with $250,000 of new, recurring annual funds over the next four years. The “Clear The Track” campaign began in December of 2019 to coincide with the hiring of the new football head coach Dean Hood and has completed nearly three-fourths of its goal in under two years. All donations to the campaign directly support Racer Football in several areas, including facility upgrades, operating expenses, recruiting support and more.
For more information on the “Clear The Track” campaign or to donate, contact Murray State athletics’ Director of Development, Taylor Mudd at tmudd3@murraystate.edu or by calling (270) 809-3157.
In addition to the “RFAA Fund For Excellence” endowment and the “Clear The Track” campaign, another great way to directly impact the football program is by purchasing 2021 season tickets. With every season ticket package purchased, no matter the level, fans support and strengthen Racer Football, matching resources to championship level expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.