MURRAY — For the second year in a row, the rivalry between the Cardinals and the Tigers will have a second act. Last year, the Cardinals pounded the Tigers 57-13 and earlier this year the Tigers lost twice in the same game.
The first loss was on the scoreboard 41-6 and second loss came on the field in the form of senior quarterback Hunter Utley.
He was already at the hospital getting his wrist injury examined before the game ended but his season ended that night.
For the rest of the game, the Tigers were calm, cool, and collected, but their efforts didn’t reflect on the scoreboard.
Murray High’s head coach Keith Hodge said, “We left some points out there the last time we played, and when we didn’t convert, the momentum shifted too much in their favor. They always build well from momentum.”
The Tigers were forced to put in their second-string quarterback, sophomore Rowdy Sokolowski who ended the game with -13 yards, and his team on the losing side, however, that was three weeks ago. Since then, Murray High has recovered and is back, better than ever.
In their very next matchup, they forced a shutout on Fulton County to win the game 35-0. Even more impressive, last week they had a rematch against Caldwell County in the first round of the district playoffs and redeemed themselves with a 34-17 win.
And that new quarterback Sokolowski?
Oh. He finished the game against Caldwell with 288 passing yards for four touchdowns.
“It’s momentum we can build off of,” Hodge said. “The tight games we’ve played in this season prepares you well for the playoffs.”
Now that Murray High has redeemed themselves against Caldwell, they’re moving on to the second round of the district playoffs to take on Mayfield once again.
“Just like last week, it’s win or we’re turning everything in,” Hodge said. “The team understands that. There was never any doubt at all we were capable of getting to this point in this season. There are always obstacles, but we wanted to get to this next point.”
Last Friday, Hodge attributed the win to a good, hard week of practice.
“We had a very good week,” Hodge said. “It makes a big difference. I thought we played well on big downs and made some big stops and plays. We have to do those things this time of year.”
Against a team like the Cardinals who have a season record of 10-1 and are undefeated in the district, Murray High has very little room to make mistakes.
“We expect to battle play after play and see what happens. Some things will go exactly as planned and some won’t. We just have to settle in and trust what we do well and execute,” Hodge said. “For the most, it’s not what Mayfield does, it really boils down to their execution. They don’t panic much, so we have to match what they do so well, and that’s all about not trying to be something we’re not and trusting our roles. We can’t adlib and not have everyone on the same page. It doesn’t work.”
If there’s one thing the Tigers excel at, it’s strategy. Rather than let this season’s plague of injury get to them, Murray High is analyzing what they have left and putting it to use. That’s what playing small-school football is all about.
“We’ve definitely never seen anything like this injury-wise like we’ve faced this year,” Hodge said. ”We haven’t just lost starters, these others are guys you rely on every day but very proud of how we’ve fought through those things and not made excuses. The ones that love the game will continue to rally around each other and take advantage of the opportunity, so obviously, our guys who can make plays, just flat out have to in order for us to be successful.”
Hodge would like to see his team full-on battle for four quarters on Friday night. Giving up big plays and field position is not an option at this point in the season. The struggle will be to put in a hard weeks’ worth of practice while refraining from further injury.
“We’ll prepare like we did last week,” Hodge said. “Every day, every snap is an opportunity to learn and grow, but it’s also a choice to decide to get what you get out of practice. There’s no magic formula to staying perfectly healthy or a practice plan that guarantees anything. We have to buy in every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.