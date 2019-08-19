MURRAY — The regional softball tournament for the Special Olympics of Kentucky took place on Saturday and the Murray Special Olympics group had two teams participating that took first and third in their division.
The Rockets Blue team finished the day as the winners of their division after opening the day up with a 13-9 win over Barren County and then an 11-10 win over the Owensboro Terminators.
“We hit ball up and down the lineup better that we had all year,” Rockets Blue team head coach Dylan Volp said. “We’re looking to get better defensively between now and state.”
Rockets Green won their first game 8-6, but lost the next two 7-6 and 8-6 and finished third in their division.
“We played a really great game the first game and the next two we had trouble finishing up,” Rockets Green team head coach Leigh Toby said. “We were all very proud of their effort. They really put forth good effort.
Rockets Blue will play at state Sept 13-15.
