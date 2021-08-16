Rosa: Tiger seniors can help produce big year

MURRAY — If the Murray High Tigers are to approach anything resembling last year’s double-digit win total, or beyond, it appears a large senior class will be the key to that success.
That is because all eight of Head Coach Jared Rosa’s 12th graders are going to see a lot of time on the field. And this is something with which Rosa is quite familiar, going back to his playing days at nearby Marshall County.
“We had 12 to 13 seniors (during his senior year — 1997 — in which the Marshals advanced to the state Final Four), which is what we had here last year, so we’ve had a couple of big classes come through here. Right now, all eight seniors have a starting spot, but we also have quite a few young guys who are ready to step in and take those spots too and that creates good competition,” Rosa said Friday, several days removed from his team opening its season with a 5-0 win last Monday night at Trigg County.
The Tigers were 13-4 in 2020 and advanced to the Region 1 semifinals before falling to eventual champion McCracken County.
“We also have five juniors, which is still a pretty good number (heading into next season, when they become seniors) and they all can move pretty well and contribute this year.”
Senior forward Caden Cain had two goals at Trigg, while classmate Trey Boggess, who can go between forward and the midfield, had a goal and an assist in the win. Senior Abraham Leon is also a swing man between midfield and the front and scored a goal in the opener.
Senior Chase Renick is a three-year starter at midfield, while Connor Blalock, who had an assist at Trigg, can go between the midfield and the back. Seniors Wesley McCuiston and Keaton McCoy help solidify the defense, while senior Josh Eaton is penciled in at keeper, but is a strong field player as well.
Junior Dylan McCallon had the other goal in the opening-night win from his midfield position and freshman Leo DAmbrosio had two assists from the midfield. Rosa also hinted that a couple of freshmen — Max Rosa and Nate Wyatt could see significant playing time this year on the front line.
“The nice thing about (the Trigg win) is everybody we had rotated into the game and saw a lot of time. We did well abut keeping the ball (outshooting Trigg 21-2 with Eaton having both Tiger saves) and I wanted to see them work the ball side-to-side a little bit to perpetuate that idea for later in the season,” the coach said. “We’re still getting used to having the ball at our feet and really tried to work the ball into gaps in the other team’s defense. We’re not opposed to the longer pass (sparking offensive attacks) but, at the same time, I wouldn’t want that to be our first option.”
The Tigers did run into some difficulty last week when they had to go into COVID-19 protocol after a positive test was detected. This means the team will not be able to play again until Aug. 24 against Marshall in Draffenville.
“So that means we’ll be coming back, after not playing and not having everyone together, against Marshall and (crosstown rival and 2nd District opponent) Calloway County out of the gate. And we’re losing a couple of real good games (from over the weekend). We were going to play Elizabethtown who is the defending Region 5 champs and John Hardin (in a tournament at E-town).”
