MURRAY —It wasn’t very long ago that the Lakers were staring a potential 0-4 district season in the face. Instead of hanging their heads and giving up on the season, the Lakers came out swinging when they hosted the Marshall County Marshals at home. It was a game with several momentum swings and big shot after big shot, but none was bigger than the layup made by Cade Butler with under 10 seconds left to play that gave the Lakers their 72-71 win.
That win was the catalyst that led to the confidence to take down the Murray High Tigers and advance to their first district championship game in three years.
“It’s march madness man. This is what it’s about,” Lakers head coach Brad Cleaver said. “You win. You survive. You just win one at a time.”
Now, they have a chance to take down the Marshals for a second time and things are very different this time around.
The last time the Calloway County Lakers and the Marshall County Marshals met, Zion Harmon put up a Marshall County record 50 points, but the Lakers won the game. Now, when they face off tonight, the Marshals won’t have their top-scorer, which could have mixed effects. He will miss the game due to suspension following two technical fouls that resulted in his ejection against Mayfield in the second to last game of the year. The ejection came with a two-game suspension, so he will be back for the first round of the regional tournament.
Without Harmon on the floor, the Marshals are less explosive offensively, but they are much more sound defensively. There isn’t a whole lot of film to breakdown without Harmon either, so the effects of his absence are yet to be determined. The one certainty is that the Marshals head coach Terry Birdsong will have his team ready to go.
“Anytime you face a Terry Birdsong team they are going to be very well prepared,” Cleaver said. “They are a really good ball club with or without Zion Harmon. Make no mistake about it, we know they’ll be very ready and it’ll be a battle. We know that.”
In his third year as head coach for the Lakers, Cleaver is excited to get an opportunity to make some noise in the regional tournament. More importantly, he’s just happy that the season gets to continue for at least two more games.
“I’m so happy for this group of seniors,” Cleaver said. “I did not want (Tuesday night) to be the last time I get to prepare with these guys and go to battle with these guys...and they didn’t either.”
Like he said, it’s march madness, anything can happen and if the Lakers play anywhere close to their full potential, they could be the last ones standing when it’s all said and done. But first, they want to enter the tournament on a high-note and Marshall County stands in the way. When the ball tips at 7:30 p.m. it will surely be an epic battle inside of Marshall County’s gym.
