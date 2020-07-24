Runnin’ with the Racers podcast - Amber Guffey

MURRAY — Murray State Hall of Famer Amber Guffey, was this week’s guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 99.
Out of Albany, Amber Guffey competed for the MSU women’s basketball program from 2005-09. She and twin sister, Paige were recruited by then assistant coach Rob Cross and then head coach Joy Williams from Clinton County High School. The Guffey twins were a highly recruited pair after playing six seasons of varsity ball for their dad, the late Ronnie Guffey.
Amber helped her high school team to a state runner-up trophy, an All-A Classic state championship, McDonald’s All-America honor, first team All-State in Kentucky, selected to play in the famous Kentucky/Indiana All-Star game and she ended her prep career with 2,648 points and 1,272 assists, second all-time in the state.
So with that pedigree, Amber Guffey showed up at MSU in the fall of 2005 and did about the same thing at MSU. She was a three-time All-OVC selection following the 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. When she finished at MSU, she ranked at or near the top-4 in several program records including: minutes played (1st, 3,873), games played (1st, 123), assists (1st, 10th OVC, 512), made free throws (1st, 587), free throw percentage (2nd, 5th OVC, .871), 3-point baskets (2nd, 9th OVC, 210), and points (3rd, 1,817). She was the first MSU player to have 300 career made free throws and 300 assists. She was a big part of MSU’s first OVC Tournament title and NCAA appearance in the 2007-08 season when the Racers were 24-8.
At the time of her induction into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, she was still the third all-time scorer with 1,817 points.
Amber played for coaches Joi Felton (2005-06), Jody Adams (2006-07) and Rob Cross (2007-09).
“I love Murray State, loved it in my playing days and can’t imagine it being any better than it was,” Amber said. “I feel that everyone at MSU makes you feel like a part of the family, it’s not like any other school. That’s why I came back here to coach. People care about you here and it’s a great place to work and to coach basketball.”
