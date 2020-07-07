MURRAY — Shawn Witherspoon, who was a big part of the men’s basketball teams at Murray State from 2002-07, was the latest guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers podcast, Episode 96.
By the time he signed with the Racers and head coach Tevester Anderson in 2002, Witherspoon was Florida’s 6A Mr. Basketball from Oviedo and had the scoring mark for all of the high schools in central Florida with 2,401 points. Coach Anderson and his staff of Jim Hatfield and Chris Woolard made it clear to Witherspoon he was very much wanted.
“Actually, I think my first conversation with them was during my sophomore year,” Witherspoon said. “At that time, Murray State was playing well and when I came on my visit, it was Selection Sunday and they had won the OVC Tournament and were going to the NCAA Tournament. That atmosphere and I talk about it all the time, was what sold me on Murray State. It was great being there and then seeing how a city stood behind their program.”
After taking a redshirt season in Anderson’s final season at MSU, Witherspoon played on two teams coached by Mick Cronin that won the OVC Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament. Witherspoon also played for the Racers in Billy Kennedy’s first season as head coach in 2006-07.
Witherspoon became a 1,000 point club member and also played with other 1,000 point scorers including Chris Shumate, Antoine Whelchel, Cuthbert Victor, Tyler Holloway and Danero Thomas. Witherspoon was an All-OVC pick as a junior in the 2005-06 season.
If there was one thing Witherspoon would like to go back and have another shot at, it would be the Racers’ 2006 game against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio. In the first half, Witherspoon was off to a good start with five points and four rebounds. However, at the 11:51 mark, he had to come out of the game with pain in his foot. An X-ray revealed a broken bone and Witherspoon was done for the day.
“I was feeling good that night, whenever you can make a pull-up three off the dribble, your confidence goes sky high,” Witherspoon remembered. “We were competing and doing some things that they hadn’t seen. I believe I came down on Noel’s foot and felt something, but I wasn’t sure what it was. Later during a TV timeout, I couldn’t stand on it and that’s when I knew it was serious.”
Witherspoon fondly remembers his time at Murray State and keeps up with the team from his home in Florida.
“It’s awesome to watch the team,” Witherspoon said. “But after these last few seasons for Coach McMahon, I can walk through the grocery store in Oviedo with my Murray State shirt on and somebody will say something to me. So, it’s definitely something where the recent players have put the Racers higher than they have been before. It’s great to support them and be a Racer.”
