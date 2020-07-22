MURRAY — Murray State Hall of Famer Terry Love, is the guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, Episode 98.
From Bellwood Township in the Chicago area, Love was an all-star linebacker/safety from Proviso East High School and later at Murray State from 1979-80. Love’s two-year career came after Coach Mike Gottfried recruited Love from College of the Canyons in California.
The Racers had an outstanding run in leading MSU to the 1979 Ohio Valley Conference championship. Love was a general fly in the soup of the opponent because he could do so many things. With 150 tackles in 1979, Love was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year. The Racers ran off eight straight wins in taking the OVC title. Love was named All-OVC and All-America twice in 1979 and 1980.
Love credits his growth as a person and player to MSU coach Mike Gottfried.
“We just love Gottfried,” Love said in speaking for all of his former teammates. “He was a players’ coach and by that I mean that he was a fair man and would do anything for you. He told us more than once that if you could bottle this feeling up right now, you could sell it for a million dollars. He knew back then that we had something very special as a team. I tell anyone that gets the chance to talk to him, that it increases their life value 10 times more because he’s such an encouraging person.”
After some time with the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League, Love had the experience of playing in the upstart United States Football League for the Boston Breakers and Memphis Showboats from 1983-84. Love once had a 103 yard interception return, a record for the longest return that didn’t result in a touchdown as he was tackled just short of the goal line.
In Memphis, Love was roommates with Reggie White, NFL Hall of Famer.
“Reggie was a big ol’ gentle giant off the field and we called him the Deacon of Defense,” Love said. “But when he put that helmet on, there were several times that Reggie just made everyone stop what they were doing in practice, because he would be throwing around offensive lineman like rag dolls. He had all the tools to be the greatest. I used to tell my high school players, if you want to be like somebody, be like Reggie White. He was an incredible person.”
After pro football, Terry Love went back home and spent the next 25 years teaching at his alma mater, Proviso East High School, where he helped shape a lot of young people in the right path of life and he coached football as well.
