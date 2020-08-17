MURRAY — 2020 Murray State Hall of Famer John Beaton, was this week’s guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 101.
The Runnin' with the Racers Podcast
One of the 10 inductees to the 2020 class is baseball’s John Beaton, who was a pitcher at Murray State from 1965-66.
Any student-athlete that played for Coach Johnny Reagan, couldn’t help but be shaped in a positive way one of the greatest people Murray State has ever produced.
“He was scouting in Paducah at Brooks Stadium in Paducah when I was a high school player,” said Beaton. “He was doing a pitching clinic and right off the bat, he was impressive to me because he was a teacher. He wasn’t just a guy who was all about being an athlete, he was a gentleman. I had already decided I was going to attend MSU, but didn’t know that I was going to play baseball. As a player and a coach, Johnny wanted to win more than anybody did, you could see that in his two-sport career at Murray State and as a professional. However, he did it in the right way. He didn’t like it when any of his players didn’t put forth their best effort.”
Playing for the Thoroughbreds in two seasons from 1965-66, Beaton was a big part of a pair of OVC division titles and one OVC championship. His top season came in 1966 when he was honored as Co-OVC Player of the Year. Beaton was a workhorse compiling 64 innings on the mound with a league-high 12 appearances that produced five wins.
Beaton was taken in the seventh round (137th overall) by the San Francisco Giants in 1967. He pitched in three minor league seasons 258 innings as a starter, in which he produced a record of 21-12 with an earned run average of 4.26. His first season in Medford, Oregon saw him win 11 games with an ERA of 1.69 in 177 innings.
Beaton later returned to MSU to earn his degree in 1969 and went on to graduate from the Tulane University Law School in 1972. He spent 12 years of his law career as a Circuit Judge in Kennett, Missouri.
“I am thankful for my time and the people that made Murray State the institution that it is,” Beaton said. “The baseball, academics, fellowship and all the good things that go along with that. I am very proud to be a Murray State graduate.”
John Beaton is the 19th baseball player/coach to be inducted and the first since Wes Cunningham in 2016.
