MURRAY – Former Murray State Basketball student-athlete, Joi Scott, part of the 2020 MSU Hall of Fame class, is this week’s guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 109.
When Scott arrived as a transfer from Northern Illinois and sat out the 2004-05 season, she knew Coach Joi Felton was building something special. “They were just a bunch of amazing women who came together and we were just a good mesh,” Scott recalled. “I wish I could do it all over again! Those years made me into the person I am today. It was the right environment at the right time for me. If not for coming to Murray State, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Scott says the main influencer to the rise of MSU women’s basketball from 2004-07 with Coach Felton and later under Coach Jody Adams and Coach Rob Cross, was an intentional decision to raise the level of commitment to have the kind of team that competes for and wins championships.
Scott was stricken by the cruelest of injuries in her 2006-07 run to being named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. It was Senior Night (Feb. 22, 2007) when Scott injured her knee late in the win over Tennessee Tech. She never played again for the Racers and finished only 30 points shy of the 1,000 point mark.
Without Scott, the Racers, who had finished second in the OVC regular season, nearly won the OVC Tournament anyway. MSU defeated Eastern Kentucky and UT Martin before facing Southeast Missouri State in the championship game where they bowed out 62-60. However, Scott and her team had the satisfaction they had pushed the program to a new level.
“When I arrived, I knew the history of the program and that the expectations weren’t that high,” Scott said. “It was awesome to get to change the culture and to raise the bar. To join the program at that time and to be part of the change, it’s a thought I have.” n
One of the best two-year players to ever don the blue and gold, Scott scored 970 points in only two seasons and is Murray State’s all-time leader in points per game at 21.1. Her 21.7 points per game in 2006-07 is the fourth best average in program history.
Scott also owns the MSU single game scoring mark. On Febr. 16, 2006 at Tennessee State, she had one of the best individual performances in Racer history with 43 points, a number that is still third all-time on the single game list.
Her OVC Player of the Year award in 2007 was the first for the Racers in 20 years.
Scott graduated from Murray State with a degree in animal health technology in 2007 and now serves on the veterinary research team at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Scott, now Joi McNair, has three children with her husband, Quincy. Their children include Aniah (12), Jayla (10) and Isaiah (7).
