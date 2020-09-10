MURRAY — One of the 2020 Murray State Hall of Famer’s, Walter Powell of Racer Football, was this week’s guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 104.
The all-time leading receiver in the history of the MSU football program, Powell was a multiple All-Ohio Valley Conference selection and FCS All-America from 2010-13. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Powell is the Racers’ all-time leader for receiving yards with 2,650, touchdowns with 29 and 100-plus yard games with 10 and is second all-time in receptions with 208.
In his junior season as part of head coach Chris Hatcher’s wide open “Hatch Attack” offense, Powell had the best season of any receiver in MSU history with 94 catches, 1,213 yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, he became the most feared returner in the OVC.
Powell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 National Football League Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent four seasons in the NFL playing for the Cardinals, the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills, the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Writing for the NFL Players Tribune in 2019, Powell shared his story of the day a conversation with his brother Brian Williams made him realize life was more than football.
“I started to do a lot of soul (while still in the NFL) searching to figure out who I was as a person,” Powell said. “I started to dive deeper into my relationship with God and the more I did that, the more I realized what I was meant to do.”
Powell helped develop the mobile app, Politiscope, which “aims to educate the Americans by keeping a current roster of every elected member of the United States Congress and USA Senate. The app makes it easy to read about our elected officials using various categories of information. Powell and Jackson White were named to Forbes Magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30” list in the “Law & Policy” category after the app was made known.
And it all started at Murray State University for Walter Powell.
“Murray State means everything to me,” he said. “It built me up like no other school could. The coaches I had and the people I was exposed to (were meaningful). It was a great time and it allowed me to tap into the better version of Walt (myself).”
