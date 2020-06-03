Runnin' with the Racers: Scottie Ingram

MURRAY — Murray State volleyball great, Scottie Ingram, was the special guest on episode 91 of the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast.
Throughout the athletic history at MSU, there have been several transformational talents that left their mark on their sport. Ingram, who came to the Racers in the fall of 2013, was one of them. She broke the all-time kills mark that had stood for 22 years and she’s in a group of only seven MSU players that won three Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year awards.
Ingram grew up in the farming community of Solsberry, Indiana, and even though it was a chance of a lifetime to attend MSU and play volleyball, she still got homesick.
“Even though Murray State is not a large school, there was still culture shock,” Ingram said. “That first year was tough and I was homesick a lot.”
Ingram was an All-OVC Newcomer Team pick as a freshman, although the young Racers took their lumps in going 6-10 in league play and missing the OVC Tournament. However, the final three seasons from 2014-16, Coach Dave Schwepker’s teams were 76-18 (.808) overall, 44-4 (.916) in OVC play and 32-1 at home (.969) in Racer Arena. The Racers won three-straight OVC regular season titles and a pair of OVC Tournament championships.
“We were all so competitive and so driven, and a lot of us were from smaller areas, so we had a similar backstory in that we were grinding,” said Ingram. “We were the underdog, being overlooked, something like that. I think our competitiveness and those things also set us off.”
Ingram was never one for reading her own stats, so it came as a complete surprise to learn in 2016 she was closing on the MSU kills record that had stood since Sarah Dearworth set it in 1994.
“I honestly never knew how many kills I had; all I wanted to do was win,” Ingram said. “I remember one of my uncles told me that I was nine away from the record and I was like ‘what are you even talking about?’ I had no idea.”
When Ingram finished her career at the NCAA Tournament against UCLA, she had 1,598 kills. However, there was another star in waiting on that 2016 team, Rachel Giustino, then a freshman, who took over the all-time kills record at 1,764 in 2019.
“Oh yes, 100 percent, I could see it,” Ingram said of the one season she and Giustino were teammates. “Freshman are learning who they are as a person and an athlete, you’re thrown into this huge pond, so every freshman has a year that’s a little shaky. She pushed me in practice and helped make me want it more. She was a great athlete and person, and I could tell in the beginning that she was going to be a great asset to the team with how she pushed herself.”
Having earned her MBA from Murray State in 2018, Ingram also worked in the compliance department of Racer Athletics. She became interested in bodybuilding and is now a powerlifter, while working as a personal trainer in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Nearly four years clear of those fantastic playing days in Racer Arena, Ingram cherishes the memories.
“My team was counting on me and didn’t want to let anyone down and disappoint them, and I never wanted to be the reason why we didn’t succeed,” Ingram stated. “I did feel pressure that I was always going to be my best, but that was OK, because I was always better that way than when someone didn’t believe in me. Just the idea of having my team rely on me made me work even harder.”
