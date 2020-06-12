Runnin' with the Racers: Shane Andrus

MURRAY — Murray State Football great, Shane Andrus, was the special guest on episode 93 of the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast.
In Racer lore, it is fascinating to think that two of Murray State’s most memorable plays have happened inside the last 20 years. It was Andrus’ 52-yard field goal on the final play that delivered the Racers its eighth Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2002. In 2010, Danero Thomas hit the buzzer shot to lead the Racers to NCAA Tournament glory. Andrus with “The Kick” and Thomas with “The Shot”, are famous Racer moments that will never be forgotten.
Shane Andrus was a solid two-sport star in football and baseball at Murray High School and he wanted to compete in both when he arrived at Murray State in 2000. Football kicking and punting eventually won out and Andrus was able to concentrate on one sport where he became the top kicker in the OVC. In 2001, he was named All-OVC and All-America and was named All-OVC again in 2002.
On the final game of the 2002 season, the Racers trailed the favored Eastern Illinois Panthers after star quarterback Tony Romo led his team to the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. The Racers returned the ensuing kickoff to their own 37-yard line and in three plays, were in field goal range for Andrus with four seconds left.
“I got that feeling of pressure that this was going to be my chance,” Andrus recalled. “It was good anxiety that I needed to get ready (after EIU took the lead), so I began kicking balls into the net. I felt I was going to play a part in this game.”
When his kick went through the goal post uprights on the final play, it set off a celebration Roy Stewart Stadium hasn’t seen since. Students tore down one of the goal posts and carried it to the steps of Winslow Dining Hall. As EIU players lay on the field in shock, Andrus was carried off on the shoulders of teammates and fans as the Racers won the game 37-35, to grab a share of the OVC title with EIU and become the conference’s automatic entry into the FCS playoffs.
“It was a special moment for sure when you can help your team win and to win a conference title as a kicker, it’s something that we all dream about,” Andrus said. “You just hope that you can execute and we did. I had the wind with me a little bit and that helped my confidence. I was hitting 65-yarders in warmups, so the distance didn’t bother me. It was one of the best kicks that I ever had. The celebration and then getting a ring was amazing. I know I’ll never forget it.”
The kick is coming up on being 18 years old at the end of the 2020 season. That’s a long time, but do people still ask Andrus about the kick?
“It seems like it’s less and less as the years go by, because the longer it goes, the more people tend to forget about it,” said Andrus, who still lives in Murray. “But yes, people still mention it and sometimes they’ll bring it up when introducing me to someone. When we had our reunion a few years ago with Coach Joe Pannunzio, we talked a lot about it.”
Andrus kept on competing after his MSU career ended. He was a kicker in the National Football League from 2006 to 2010 with the Colts, Giants, Buccaneers and 49ers. Andrus left professional football on his own terms.
“I remember being in Nashville on New Year’s Eve and getting a call from the 49ers and I ended up driving up to St. Louis on New Year’s Day to meet the team to play the Rams. My uniform was like four sizes too big! I was lucky enough to have game experience and I stayed in that loop for a while, but I got out on my own. I did that for five years and I was burned out. My heart wasn’t in it anymore.”
For Shane Andrus, the decision to compete and earn his degree at Murray State University was a game-changer.
“I tie it (football) into my business a lot, the leadership that coaches have and I’m in that position now as a leader. All the whys and the answers come together from those football days from the people that engaged me. Now that I am older, I can see all of that stuff, so coming to Murray State was a blessing.”
