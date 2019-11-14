MURRAY — Junior college transfer Jalexis Russell became the first member of head coach Rechelle Turner’s class of 2020-21 Wednesday, kicking off National Signing Day 2019 for the Racers.
“Jalexis is a long, athletic guard and she possesses great speed and explosive quickness that should allow her to be a dynamic defender,” said Turner. “She shows great promise on the offensive end with the ability to make threes, score in the mid-range and finish at the basket. Jalexis’ ability to break down defenses off the dribble will also make her a shot creator for her teammates. We are excited to have Jalexis join our Racer family.”
Russell is a 5-10 guard from Florence, Alabama who comes to the Racers after two seasons at Gadsden State Community College. Russell had a solid freshman campaign at Gadsden where she averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Through two games for the Cardinals this season, Russell is averaging 17.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Before Gadsden, Russell had a highly successful career at Florence High School where she became just the second player in school history to reach the century mark in points. She finished her career with the Falcons as their all-time leader in rebounds and steals with 833 and 270, respectively, and as their second leading scorer with 1,402.
