Editor’s note: The following was a speech written by Rusty Back for the ceremony when the Murray High baseball field was named after Cary Miller on May 12, 2018.
MURRAY — In May of 1967, a man by the name of Dave Bristol was named the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. His first comments to his team were, “Boys, baseball is a game where you gotta have fun. You do that by winning.”
Coach Miller’s coaching philosophy was built on one simple premise … sports should be fun.
In 1978, Cary Miller brought fun to the Murray High Baseball program. I don’t know if Cary knew about Dave Bristol’s comments, but what we do know is that under his direction the Tigers had a great deal of fun … because as Dave Bristol said, you have fun by winning.
In Coach’s 29 years as head coach, his teams compiled a record of 467-249, a 65% winning percentage and an average of 16 wins per season. His baseball teams won eight regional titles which started in 1978 with his first five teams each winning regional championships.
During those 29 seasons, his teams won 14 district titles, reached the final eight twice, the final four once, and was state runner-up in 1979.
Also during his 29 seasons, the Tigers reached the regional tournament 22 times. Beginning in 1994, Coach Miller’s teams reached the 1st Region baseball tournament 11 consecutive seasons.
His 2001 Tiger team set a school record, which still holds today, for most victories (26) in a season.
That season served as a launch pad for the 2002 team that won the regional title (Murray High’s last) and beat Owensboro Apollo 7-2 to advance to the final eight in the state.
As I said earlier, Coach Miller’s teams had fun. They did that by winning, yes, but also because Coach “encouraged” and allowed dugout “shenanigans”.
Google defines the word as “shenanigans” as, “silly or high-spirited behavior; mischief.”
This was not more evident than in that 2002 regional tournament. We had beaten Heath High School (Pirates) 7-6 in extra innings to advance to the championship game against Lone Oak. Prior to the championship game, during the umpire pre-game meeting, the head umpire, Preston Brewer, told Coach Miller the following, and I paraphrase.
“Coach, let’s have a good game, but there will not be any pirate swords, pirate hats or eye patches, signs about the pitcher’s girlfriend or sister, cans of water thrown onto the field, and especially, there better not be any army boots thrown onto the field and dragged back to your dugout with your team chanting ‘boot, boot, boot.’”
As I said, Coach Miller’s teams had fun.
But, it wasn’t just his teams that were entertaining. He also had his fair share of entertaining moments. Some not necessarily meant to be entertaining. One season, I kept a list of some of the things he said during the game to umpires. Here’s just a short list, again all said to umpires and not one led to an ejection.
“What are you psychic or something?”
“You haven’t called that in 10 years.”
“Are you even watching the same game as I am?”
“Get him a canteen!”
“Here’s Elvis!”
“You’re not married are you, I can tell. You have to communicate with you partner.”
“Welcome to Mississippi!”
The entertainment did not stop with the umpire comments either. As I said, coach created an environment of fun. It was in this environment that he or another player might send some young first-year player on a mission, a mission to go get 100 feet of shoreline, ask the umpire for the keys to the batter’s box, or even go up to the shed and get a gallon of stripped paint. The fun had no boundaries, just boundaries set by markers that sports should be fun and you can have fun by winning and competing each day.
No coach wins 467 games by himself. It takes players, but it’s the coach who develops the players, who creates the culture of winning. He did that simply by making it fun, by teaching the game, and by preparing his players - spending hours upon hours on drills and situations.
He made his players compete and did not accept anything other than the player’s best effort. He’d get onto you if it was warranted (maybe even call you a baby if you were acting like one). He’d make you run foul poles after every game and practice all season if you deserved it. Whatever it took, whatever the cost, Coach Miller was willing to pay it to make the player better and the team better.
He made his players better and his teams better by expecting everyone’s very best and expecting everyone to put the team ahead of themselves.
Going into the 1995 season, we were without a catcher. We finally had everyone healthy from the previous year and thought we’d be able to compete for a regional title. But, we were missing that one piece, an important piece, a catcher.
I can remember being worried about it. Coach wasn’t.
All Coach Miller did was move his senior second baseman behind the plate, something some players and some parents would scoff at doing. Not Coach Miller, as he knew what was best for the team. Of course, it paid off as that team won the regional title.
The following year, in ‘96, we were again faced with the same dilemma – no catcher. We had a young guy but he was not ready to catch our senior pitcher Ethan Crum. So what did he do? This time he moved our senior starting shortstop behind the plate. And, once again, it paid off with a regional title.
Whether it was moving a senior second baseman or shortstop behind the plate because that gave the team the best chance of winning or making his players ride the bus because he knew they needed that time to become a team, Coach Miller did whatever it took to win and created a tradition of winning along the way.
Coach always did what was best for his teams. His decisions might not have been popular with some or even conventional, but those decisions were always made with the team in mind.
He had the uncanny ability to move the right piece or pull the right string. Anything to give his teams the best chance of winning. He might bunt three consecutive times because the opponent made an error. He might insist his players crowd the plate and take a strike when down late in the game. And of course, he might encourage, even tolerate, those dugout shenanigans if it meant his teams had a better chance to win.
Coach used to study his team’s statistics religiously, looking for anything that would help the player and the team. Before anyone heard of the word “sabermetrics,” Coach was the man who could tell what batter needed to be in the lineup against a lefty played on a sunny Saturday afternoon at home, followed by an away night game on turf.
He was always paying attention to detail, looking for the finer things could help his team win.
He expected self-discipline and patience from his players whether they were veterans or young inexperienced players.
Going into the 2001 season we had a very young team comprised of mostly sophomores and freshmen. Some around the region dismissed our 23-2 regular season record as simply a “weak schedule”, but that team knew differently. They believed in themselves and they believed in their teammates and believed in something that Coach Miller instilled in them, a will to win, a never give up attitude, and a remarkably patient approach to the game especially considering how young they were.
That youthful team eventually set a school record for wins that season (26), won the district tournament beating Calloway County 6-1 and Marshall County 9-1, won their first round game in the regional tournament beating Graves County 4-2, but it was in their 3-2 loss in the next round that finally earned that team the respect they deserved. See, those young patient hitters took the region’s best pitcher, West Harris, and best team, Lone Oak, down to the wire before falling in bottom of the 7th inning 3-2.
As Joey Fosko wrote in the Paducah Sun the next day:
“And Murray, it’s young but surprisingly patient hitters forced Harris to throw a season-high 109 pitches, and showed its gaudy record wasn’t simply a product of a less-than-taxing schedule.”
Lone Oak’s legendary coach, Jim Mizell, himself said this about that team:
“They’re so patient at the plate, more than we are,” Mizell said. “I wasn’t sure how good they really were, but after playing them I can say they’re everything we heard they were.”
How does a team of sophomores and freshmen set a school record for wins?
How do young undisciplined hitters become disciplined patient hitters that win a district tournament and take the region’s best pitcher, an SEC signee, to the wire?
It’s simple. Coaching and great coaching at that.
Shakespeare wrote in Twelfth Night,
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ’em.”
Coach, I don’t know whether you were born great, but I do know that you achieved greatness on this very field … in that very dugout.
All anyone has to do is to look at his long list of accomplishments, his 2001 election to the Kentucky State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, or to simple consider the fact that for 29 years Coach was in that dugout helping develop young boys into young men.
Yes, Coach Cary Miller achieved greatness, and from this day forward, this field and this park will be named for those that made this a special place, a place of fun, and a place of winning.
In honor of our alumni and our hall-of-fame legendary coach, it is my honor to represent the Tiger Baseball Family and the Murray Independent School District by dedicating this field and park to them – our alumni and great coach.
From this day forward, our home will forever be known as “Alumni Field at Cary Miller Park”.
I give you my mentor, my friend, Coach Cary Miller.
