MURRAY—Murray State Director of Athletics, Kevin Saal and his wife, Jennifer, invite Racer Nation to join them in transforming the student-athlete experience, and developmental journey “The Racer Road”, for 330 student-athletes who proudly wear the Racers’ blue and gold.
“As former student-athletes Jennifer and I are products of a unique developmental journey each of Murray State’s student-athletes walk today” said Saal. “We want to shine a light on the value of intercollegiate athletics as a vehicle to develop young people academically, socially and competitively, and build a comprehensively successful athletics department.”
Murray State Athletics is committed to improving resources for all 15 of its NCAA Division 1 programs, through annually reoccurring unrestricted donations. “Jennifer and I are passionate about being a part of the solution. We are inspired by more than 20 families who have committed $10,000 or more annually since our arrival. We invite Racers throughout Western Kentucky, regionally and nationally, to join us by making a commitment to support the Racers. We’re all in!”
Since 2019, Racer student-athletes, coaches and staff have earned great success academically, socially, and competitively. In the spring of 2020, the Racers will extend their streak to 34 consecutive semesters of a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. Notably, the highest three semesters within that 34-semester streak are spring of 2020, fall of 2020 and spring of 2021. The Racers continue to serve their community partnering with local schools, food banks, Special Olympics, and United Way. Competitively the last three years, the Racers have won 10 OVC Championships, placed top 100 as a department in the National Directors Cup and won the OVC Commissioner’s Cup for the first time in ten years. Additionally, among many team and individual accomplishments, Women’s Basketball obtained their first OVC Tournament win in five years, Men’s Basketball achieved their fourth NCAA Tournament win and Football earned a top-10 national ranking.
Consider partnering with Murray State Athletics in support of the Racers by contacting Taylor Mudd (tmudd3@murraystate.edu; 270.809.3517).n
