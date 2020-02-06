MURRAY — It was a big day at Calloway County for National Signing Day as wide receiver Luke Schwepker had the opportunity to sign his letter of intent to play for the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.
The freshly signed OVC commit said he knew he wanted to play with SEMO because they were at a level he felt he could compete at and didn’t want to entertain offers from schools that were at a lower level.
“After SEMO offered I just focused on them and (interests from) that same level and higher,” Schwepker said.
“After the official visit and them showing me everything they had to offer and their program and culture and everything they are about, I loved it all,” Schwepker said. “I’m ready to be a part of a winning team.”
The coaching staff at SEMO has already issued a challenge to Schwepker and he said he’s ready for it thanks to his time at Calloway.
“They are excited about my skill set but they want me to get bigger so I’m going to be living in the weight room,” Schwepker said. “The last two years with (Chris) Champion helped me out a lot with the weight program.”
Next season, Schwepker will be the only player from the senior class playing football at the next level and Champion said it speaks to his character and his work ethic.
“I think it’s a representation of the work that he put in,” Champion said. “They don’t just hand out scholarships or give you the opportunity to play at the next level because you’re talented. You’ve got to have work ethic and discipline to go with that and I think for our school it opens some eyes up.”
There’s one problem with him playing for SEMO and that is the fact that he will have the chance to terrorize the Murray State Racers every year, and he is more than excited for the chance to shine when his Redhawks come to town.
“I’m ready to score a touchdown in Murray,” Schwepker said. “That’s my dream right now. That would be cool.”
