MURRAY — Despite all of the hard work the Murray High Tiger baseball team has been putting in since last June, they won’t be able to showcase their talents on the field for quite some time.
The season was scheduled to start on March 16, but the school district announced that all spring sports will be suspended until at least April 12. Plus the KHSAA instituted a mandatory dead period which meant no practices either.
Murray High understands that the suspension is necessary with all that is going on concerning the coronavirus, but to the baseball team, it is truly devastating.
The team was so young last year that they are returning nearly every starter and most of their pitching staff. Guys like Kade Gibson, who led the team in batting average last year while also striking out the fewest times on the team, were set to be vital to the success of the program.
Tigers head coach Sam Rushing said, “Kade Gibson will continue to anchor us behind the plate, offensively, and contribute on the mound. Hunter Utley and Bradley Dawson will be key for us in all aspects. Reese Wilson, Caden Kelly and Kyle Crady are all looking to make big jumps from last year to this year.”
Murray did lose three great seniors from last year in Zak Mathis, Luke Shultz and Sam Snow, but five current seniors have stepped up to the plate: Hunter Utley, Damon Boyd, Bradley Dawson, Ethan Shepard and Will Outland.
“Our five seniors this year have done a tremendous job of expanding their leadership roles and setting an example for younger players,” Rushing said. “We are really blessed in that regard. We are also happy to have some younger players who have really committed themselves to filling any void that was left by our graduating class.”
This returning crew was expected to do great things. Dawson was the ace last year for Murray High as a junior. He pitched 54.1 innings and averaged only 2.58 earned runs per game. And at the plate, Gibson, who was named the 2019 Murray Ledger & Times Athlete of the Year, had a batting average of .392 and only had six strikeouts.
Knowing all of the pieces they had at the end of last season, the team was eager to get to work. They have the experience and depth, but the amount of time they put in during off season gave them the confidence in their ability to be an intimidating team this season.
“We had open hitting and field days throughout the fall and winter with tremendous turnout from guys who were hungry to improve,” Rushing said. “Our guys also put in a lot of time in the weight room and that has been huge for their development as players. As the season begins, we will need to continue to improve in all facets, but we are focused on doing better with the bats. Our offense sometimes limited our success last year and we feel that’s been our primary focus and biggest growth in the off season.”
Dawson lost five of the six games he pitched last season, not because of his pitching, but because he couldn’t get any run support. The Tigers have put in the time to correct this issue, and have several batters that are ready to battle at the plate.
With the amount of added depth the Tigers have this season, they were set to compete against each other for playing time. That is always a great problem to have.
“The players have done a tremendous job of pushing each other and helping each other get the most out of their ability,” Rushing. “We believe that competition breeds accountability and better performance, especially in practice. I am so proud of how hard our players have worked and the dedication they have shown to improving their skills and their strength. It has been a full commitment by these players to improve from last season and I am so ready to see them get the chance to perform. I feel very lucky to be the coach of this group.”
But the Coronavirus has put a halt on the team’s chance to perform. For the sake of the team and the seniors, Rushing is hoping the season is not canceled completely.
“I sincerely hope that the entire season is not lost,” he said. “Especially for our seniors. However, I also know it is out of our control and I can just hope for the best. These kids deserve the chance to have a season, but I also realize the current issue is different than anything else we have seen.”
