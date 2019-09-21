LEXINGTON — Kentucky hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Mississippi State on Saturday looking to get back on track. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.
The Wildcats are coming off a tough loss to No. 9 Florida, leading for much of the game before the Gators mounted a fourth quarter rally and survived after UK’s Chance Poore missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final minute.
“He hit a good kick there,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a press conference Monday. “It was trying to turn, it just stopped turning on him. Missed it by a half yard. He cannot dwell on that. He hit a good kick, put a good stroke on it. He just missed it.”
The defeat ended a five-game winning streak for UK. Their trip to Starkville will be headlined by quarterback Sawyer Smith, who was mostly excellent in his first start for the Cats last weekend, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns while routinely making strong throws to his stable of receivers, but there were areas that Stoops said he can definitely improve.
“Obviously the ball security with Sawyer is a big deal. He’s got to protect the ball, early on putting the ball down, that led to the score. He can’t do that. The interceptions, the one when we’re in the red zone, was a critical mistake, as well. It’s a big swing right there. We’re going in, they get it all the way down in the red zone. It was a big, big one.,” Stoops said. “Then there was a miscommunication on the other one. We need to work that out. But Sawyer did some really good things. There’s a lot to build on. First start against Florida, playing like that, did a really good job.”
The Cats also continued to run the ball effectively behind a veteran, talented offensive line. That same line was incredible in pass protection too.
“I thought our line did a good job of keeping protection as well,” Stoops said. “A team that had that many sacks and pressures, to be able to throw it 35 plus times, whatever it was, depending on the scrambles, only get the one sack by missed assignment was pretty effective by our offensive line.”
A defense looking for new stars to emerge after the departure of Josh Allen and the entire secondary has been solid as it incorporates a youth movement. The front seven has been very good against the run and kept Florida’s speed in check despite a long scoring run in the closing seconds. Now they face a new challenge in Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill at the running back spot.
“He’s a strong runner, really good, physical guy. Their team is physical,” Stoops said. “They’ve run the ball for over 200 yards in each game this year. But they’re also balanced, throwing for close to 200, as well. But it starts with a physical attack.”
Over the course of the season, Hill has racked up 438 yards on 65 carries and a pair of TDs.
Being the first road game of the year the Cats will have to prepare for a loud environment and Stoops said they really can’t simulate the amount of noise the crowd at Mississippi State creates with the cowbells but they have some things they can do to give the guys a taste of what’s to come Saturday.
“The best simulation will be just to turn up that crowd noise as loud as we can,” Stoops said. “We have some nice equipment out there now with the new practice facility with the speakers. It will be good and loud to where the offense has to do everything on a silent count. They will be prepared for completely being blocked out from the sound.”
The Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead said in his own press conference that they are ready to open up their SEC schedule with a home game.
“It is the SEC home opener and we encourage our fans to come out. We are going to need a big crowd this weekend,” Moorhead said. “We are certainly excited to kickoff conference play.”
The respect between the two head coaches is clear and obvious as they each spoke highly of the other.
“He (Moorhead) just does a nice job. Similar in a lot of ways to Florida, the way they were years ago with Dan (Mullen),” Stoops said. “I say it in this way: they all want to be physical. It starts with a physical attack. They’re committed to being physical and running the ball. With that, that sets up a lot of play-action, double moves, max protect, pushing the ball, getting the ball down the field.”
“I have a ton of respect for Coach Stoops, being a Youngstown guy, a Midwestern guy and obviously comes from a great coaching family,” Moorhead said. “I think he is a great person and think the world of him as a coach, as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.